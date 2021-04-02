What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: April 2nd, 2021

It’s been a very busy week on Netflix Canada as it welcomes the new month with 75 new additions to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for April 2nd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

Director: Christopher Landon

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Suraj Sharma, Sarah Yarki

It came as a huge surprise to all of us when the spoof slasher Happy Death Day was returning with a sequel. While not as well-received as the first, if you’re looking for silly horror fun then look no further.

Tree must experience the pain of being murdered over and over all over again when she is thrown into a new time loop in a parallel world.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein

Alita grossed over $400 million worldwide during its run at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of director Robert Rodriguez’s career.

Alita, a cyborg with no memory of her past embarks on a dangerous quest to learn what she lost.

Green Book (2018)

Director: Peter Farrelly

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalco, Dimiter D. Marinov

One of the best films to land in 2018, Green Book took three Oscars home for Best Motion Picture, Best Screenplay, and a very well deserved Best Actor in a supporting role for Mahershala Ali.

Dr. Don Shirley, a world-class African American pianist, is about to go on his first tour in the Deep South. In need of a driver, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a working-class Italian-American bouncer from the Bronx. The pair develop an unexpected bond while encountering the racism and danger of segregation in 1962 USA.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Surprisingly, Seaspiracy just lost out to Honest Thief in this week’s round-up of the most popular movies. Meanwhile, Who Killed Sara? soars to the top of the TV list.

Most Popular TV Series @Netflix_CA This Week: April 2nd, 2021 1️⃣Who Killed Sara?

2️⃣New Amsterdam

3️⃣The Irregulars

4️⃣Ginny & Georgia

5️⃣Riverdale

6️⃣F1 Drive to Survive

7️⃣Nailed It!

8️⃣Snowpiercer

9️⃣The One

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

62 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week: April 2nd, 2021

7 New TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: April 2nd, 2021

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? let us know in the comments below!