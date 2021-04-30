What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: April 30th, 2021

May is upon us, which is why it has been a quieter week for Netflix Canada with the addition of 24 new movies and TV shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for April 30th, 2021.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Things Heard & Seen (2021) N

Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime:

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Ana Sophia Heger, F. Murray Abraham

Only the second Netflix Original for Amanda Seyfried, Things Heard & Seen is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. Expect Things Heard & Seen to be one of the most-watched Originals this weekend.

A talented Manhattan artist relocates to the Hudson Valley with her husband but begins to suspect her marriage has a darkness that rivals the history of her new home.

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

Director: Colm McCarthy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Sennia Nanua, Fisayo Akinade, Dominique Tipper, Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close

2016 saw the release of many zombie films, but the two standouts that year were the excellent South Korean Train to Busan and Britain’s The Girl With All the Gifts.

In the near future, a fungal virus has ravaged the world’s population, turning the masses into cannibalistic zombies devoid of free will. After their safe haven is overrun by zombies, Melanie, a second-generation survivor, along with her teacher Ms. Justineau, Sgt. Edwards and Dr. Caldwell must head to the “Beacon” and find a cure before it’s too late.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Director: Stephen Merchant

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 108 minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, Nick Frost

Paige, one of the most polarising wrestlers from WWE’s Women’s Division tragically had her career cut short due to injury. But despite being forced to retire so young, she had a career in wrestling that people can only dream of. In this biopic, the story of Paige is told from her humble beginnings in Norwich, England, hailing from a working-class wrestling family, and her journey to become one of the youngest champions in WWE history.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: April 30th, 2021

Love and Monsters spends a second week at the top of Netflix Canada. As for the television side of things, subscribers have reared their heads towards The Circle, Netflix’s most popular reality series to date.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: April 30th, 2021 1️⃣The Circle

2️⃣Life in Colour

3️⃣Shadow and Bone

4️⃣The Serpent

5️⃣Beauty and the Baker

6️⃣Paw Patrol

7️⃣New Amsterdam

8️⃣Ginny & Georgia

9️⃣Superstore

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 30th, 2021

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Get the Grift (2021) N

Greta (2018)

Into the Forest (2015)

One (2020)

Seven (2019)

Slay (2021)

The Disciple (2021) N

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Gunman (2015)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) N

The Yellow Birds (2017)

Things Heard & Seen (2021) N

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 30th, 2021

Falsa identidad (Season 2)

Fatma (Season 1) N

Lady of Steel (5 Seasons)

PJ Masks (Season 3)

Sexify (Season 1) N

The Innocent (Limited Series) N

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 2) N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 4) N

Yasuke (Season 1) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 30th, 2021

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 30th, 2021

Pet Stars (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 30th, 2021

Shadow and Bone – The Afterparty (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!