What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: April 9th, 2021

It’s been a good week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 38 new titles to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the tops 10s for April 9th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Ray (2004)

Director: Taylor Hackford

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Regina King, Kerry Washington, Clifton Powell, Harry Lennix

Jamie Foxx took the world by storm for his portrayal of soul music legend Ray Charles. His performance as the iconic performer earned Foxx a well deserved Academy Award for Best Actor:

The story of the life and iconic career of musician Ray Charles from his humble upbringing in the Deep South, where at the tender age of seven he went blind only to become a global superstar during the 50s and 60s.

This Is 40 (2012)

Director: Judd Apatow

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow, Jason Segel

Knocked-Up, arguably one of the most popular movies of Judd Apatow’s filmography, received its spin-off in 2012, with Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann returning to reprise their roles.

Married couple Pete and Debbie are about to hit 40, but their lives are less than breezy. Their children dislike them, both of their businesses are failing, and their marriage is threatening to fall apart.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Director: Jon Avnet

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, Jessica Tandy

Nominee of two academy awards, including a best-supporting actress nomination for Jessica Tundy who just lost out to Mercedes Ruehl’s performance in The Fisher King.

An unhappy housewife struggling with how trapped she feels in her mundane life befriends an elderly lady at a nursing home where she listens to the fascinating tales of the old woman’s past.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 9th, 2021

Cold Pursuit outperforms some of the latest additions to the Canadian library this week. Meanwhile, Who Killed Sara? spends another week at the top.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: April 9th, 2021 1️⃣Who Killed Sara?

2️⃣The Serpent

3️⃣New Amsterdam

4️⃣Paw Patrol

5️⃣Ginny & Georgia

6️⃣The Irregulars

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Family Reunion

9️⃣This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

🔟Superstore

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

27 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 9th, 2021

Coded Bias (2020)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Elizabeth (1998)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Friends with Money (2006)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N

High Life (2019)

Hop (2011)

Leap Year (2010)

Liar Liar (1997)

Mandela (2021)

Missing Link (2019)

Night in Paradise (2021) N

Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)

Pride & Predjudice (2005)

Ray (2004)

Ride Along (2014)

Roohi (2021)

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

The Treasure 2 (2019)

This Is 40 (2012)

Thunder Force (2021) N

Two Distant Strangers (2021) N

What Lies Below (2020)

Wild Child (2008)

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 9th, 2021

Family Reunion (Part 3) N

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (2 Seasons)

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N

The Way of the House Husband (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 7)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 9th, 2021

The Big Day (Collection 2) N

The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 9th, 2021

Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute (2021) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 9th, 2021

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 9th, 2021

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N

