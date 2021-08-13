What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: August 13th, 2021

Just like the rest of the world, it’s been a quieter week of new additions on Netflix Canada this week with only 25 new movies and TV shows in the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for August 13th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Beckett (2021) N

Director: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, Alicia Vikander, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos

The popularity and demand for John David Washington continue to improve year on year, and for the second time in 2021, Washington is starring in a Netflix Original. Expect to see Beckett as one of the most-watched Originals on Netflix this week.

American tourist Beckett finds himself in the wrong place, at the wrong time when he is involved in a tragic accident in Greece. In the wake of the crash, Beckett finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy, with his life dangerously on the line.

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021) N

Director: Floyd Russ

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 68 Minutes

On one of the most controversial nights in NBA history, a game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons erupted into a brawl between players and fans. Thrown under the bus for what happened that night, seventeen years later the events that happened are re-examined and the players blamed for the event reveal their side of history.

Bake Squad (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Game-Show, Reality | Runtime: 35 Minutes

A team of expert bakers take the most delicious looking desserts to the next level as they all attempt to win over clients who have a very special sweet tooth.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

The Vault outpaces every movie on Netflix Canada this week, including the currently highly popular Aftermath. However, just like the rest of the world, Outer Banks is the top televisions show on Netflix Canada this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: August 13th, 2021 1️⃣Outer Banks

2️⃣Cocaine Cowboys

3️⃣Top Secret UFO Projects

4️⃣Hit & Run

5️⃣Virgin River

6️⃣Car Masters

7️⃣Love is Blind

8️⃣The Walking Dead

9️⃣Gabby's Dollhouse

🔟Blindspot — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 13, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

5 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 13th, 2021

Asphalt Goddess (2020)

Beckett (2021) N

Brother Jekwu (2016)

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 13th, 2021

AlRawabi School for Girls (Limited Series) N

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N

Gone for Good (Limited Series) N

Grace and Frankie (Season 7) N

I Need Romance (Season 1)

Riverdale (Season 5) N

Shaman King (Season 1) N

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

The Kingdom (Season 1) N

Valeria (Season 2) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 13th, 2021

Misha and the Wolves (2021) N

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 13th, 2021

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (2021) N

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) N

1 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 13th, 2021

Bake Squad (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!