What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: August 14th, 2020

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 29 new movies and tv series available to stream. Below we’ve also highlighted the most popular movies and tv series on Netflix Canada this past week.

First of all, here are this past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Teenage Bounty Hunters N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 42-58 Minutes

Cast: Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, Virginia Williams, Mackenzie Astin

Off the back of her overwhelming success with Orange Is the New Black, Jenjo Kohan has since signed an exclusive output deal with Netflix. The fruits of those labors are all on show this week with Kohan’s first Original since OItNB with some kick-ass Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Upon joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter, highschooler twins Sterling and Blair Wesley find themselves with a less than a conventional job. While taking down the bail jumping bad guys of their town, Sterling and Blair must also navigate their way through high school, and teenage life.

(UN)Well N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 48-57 Minutes

The wellness industry is a billion-dollar empire, promoting health and healing to the masses. But with so many products to peddle, and an extreme number of fads coming and going, do the wellness goods live up to their hype?

The Great Heist N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 37-48 Minutes

Cast: Marcela Benjumea, Paula Castaño, Andres Parra, Christian Tappan Waldo

Fans of Money Heist will take great interest in Netflix’s latest heist Original.

The Great Heist follows the famous Columbian central bank robbery of 1994, where thieves were able to steal $33 million.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: August 14th, 2020

Death Wish and The Umbrella Academy start the weekend in the top spots, but which new movies/series will topple them?

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: Aug 14th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣World's Most Wanted

3️⃣Selling Sunset

4️⃣Good Girls

5️⃣The Seven Deadly Sins

6️⃣Sons of Anarchy

7️⃣Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

8️⃣The 100

9️⃣Sugar Rush

🔟Game On A Comedy Crossover Event — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 14, 2020

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 14th, 2020

An Easy Girl (2019) N

Christine (2016)

Fearless (2020) N

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N

Nigerian Prince (2018)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) N

Project Power (2020) N

Sam & Cat (2 Seasons)

Searching (2018)

The Adventures of Tin Tin (2011)

The Lost Husband (2020)

The New Romantic (2018)

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 14th, 2020

3% (Season 4) N

Dirty John (Season 2) N

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1) N

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 1)

Men on a Mission (Season 5)

Power Players (Season 2)

RIDE ON TIME (2 Seasons)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) N

The Great Heist (Limited Series) N

Zoids Wild (Season 1)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 14th, 2020

(UN)Well (Season 1) N

Glow Up (Season 2) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 14th, 2020

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 (2020)

1 New Stand Up Special added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 14th, 2020

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!