What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: August 20th, 2021

It’s a fairly normal week for Netflix Canada with the addition of 31 new movies and TV Shows, although there are some truly excellent titles that many subscribers are going to enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for August 20th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Joker (2019)

Director: Todd Phillips

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen

Joaquin Phoenix became the second actor to earn an Academy Award for portraying the role of the Joker and brought respect back to the role after Jared Leto’s horrendous performance in Suicide Squad.

Clown by day, and troubled comedian by night, Arthur Fleck just can’t catch a break in Gotham City. Putdown mistreated and disregarded by society, Arthur’s psyche spirals out of control with bloody consequences for Gotham City, as his alter-ego, the Joker, emergers.

22 Jump Street (2014)

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Ice Cube, Nick Offerman, Amber Stevens West

Bigger, bolder, and funnier than its predecessor, 22 Jump Street perfectly showcased just how hilarious the unexpected on-screen pairing of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum really is.

After being undercover at high school, Schmidt and Jenko are sent on a new assignment, go deep undercover at college where they must uncover who is supplying the recreational drug WHYPHY.

Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 52

Genre: Drama Romance| Runtime: 58 minutes

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Brendan Coyle, Laura Carmichael

Winner of 15 Primetime Emmys, Downton Abbey is acknowledged as some of the very best of British television.

At the turn of the twentieth century, the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants contend with an ever-changing world of culture and politics.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: August 20th, 2021

The Kissing Booth 3 and Outer Banks continue the global trend on Netflix as the most popular movie and TV show, respectively.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: August 20th, 2021 1️⃣Outer Banks

2️⃣Grace and Frankie

3️⃣Hit & Run

4️⃣Bake Squad

5️⃣Cocaine Cowboys

6️⃣Gabby's Dollhouse

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Virgin River

9️⃣Blindspot

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 20th, 2021

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Faraway Land (2020)

Black Island (2021) N

Bombay (1995)

Gunshot (2018)

Joker (2019)

Jump (2009)

Man in Love (2021) N

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)

OK Kanmani (2015)

Out of My League (2020) N

Pahuna (2018)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Starbuck (2011)

Sweet Girl (2021) N

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Loud House Movie (2021) N

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) N

Unroyal (2020)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 20th, 2021

Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe (Season 1)

Comedy Premium League (Season 1) N

Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) N

Mighty Raju (3 Seasons)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

The Chair (Season 1) N

The Defeated (Season 1)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 20tjh, 2021

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) N

Untold: Deal with the Devil (2021) N

Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody (Season 1)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!