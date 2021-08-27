What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: August 27th, 2021

It’s been a surprisingly busy week for Netflix Canada with the addition of 51 new movies and TV shows over the past week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for August 27th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Drama, Comedy | Runtime: 161 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley

A film years in the making, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently the penultimate movie of Quentin Tarantino’s directorial career, and certainly a worthy addition to his legendary filmography.

In the final years of Hollywood’s “Golden Age”, veteran television actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry. Meanwhile, Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski move in next door to Dalton and attract the attention of the Manson family.

Rocketman (2019)

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard

Academy Award winner for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Rocketman saw Taron Egerton shine as the most flamboyant man of Rock and Roll in one of the best performances of his career.

Rocketman tells the tale of how legendary musician Elton John rose to stardom. Not without controversy, behind Elton John’s flamboyant on-stage persona was a man plagued by sex, drugs, and the increasing pressure of revealing his sexuality to a hostile world.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Director: Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Zack Gottsagen, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, Ann Owens

A modern take on the story of Mark Twain with even more heart, and some superb acting.

To achieve his dream of becoming a professional wrestler, Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from his nursing home and begins his journey to the wrestling school, The Salt Water Redneck. Joining Zak on his journey is unlikely coach and ally, the outlaw on the run Tyler, and Eleanor a kind nursing home employee.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: August 27th, 2021

Joker soars straight to the top of the Netflix Canada movie list, which leaves Sweet Girl in second. Meanwhile, Outer Banks continues to prove it’s one of the most popular Originals on Netflix this summer by spending another week at the top.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: August 27th, 2021 1️⃣Outer Banks

2️⃣Bake Squad

3️⃣The Chair

4️⃣Grace and Frankie

5️⃣Shadowplay

6️⃣Riverdale

7️⃣Gabby's Dollhouse

8️⃣Blindspot

9️⃣Paw Patrol

🔟Hit & Run — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 27, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

34 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 27th, 2021

Because I Don’t Lie (2001)

Body Brokers (2021)

Boomika (2021)

Boomika (Hindi) (2021)

Boomika (Malayalam) (2021)

Boomika (Telugu) (2021)

C Kkompany (2008)

EMI: Liya Hai to Chukana Padega (2008)

He’s All That (2021) N

Koi Aap Sa (2006)

Kota Factory (Season 1)

Krishna Cottage (2004)

Kuuch To Hai (2003)

Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005)

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016)

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012)

LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010)

Mission Istaanbul: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai (2008)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013)

Ragini MMS (2011)

Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Really Love (2020)

Rocketman (2019)

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Shor in the City (2011)

The Dirty Picture (2011)

The Old Ways (2020)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Water Man (2021)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

True Grit (2010)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 27th, 2021

Clickbait (Limited Series) N

D.P. (Season 1) N

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) N

Family Reunion (Part 4) N

I Heart Arlo (Season 1) N

King of Boys: The Return of the King (Limited Series) N

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) N

Open Your Eyes (Season 1) N

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 27th, 2021

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N

Count Me In (2021)

The River Runner (2021)

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (2021) N

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Season 1) N

RIDE ON TIME (Season 3)

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 27th, 2021

Motel Makeover (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!