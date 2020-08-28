What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: August 28th, 2020

It’s the calm before the storm on Netflix Canada this week with the arrival of 26 new movies & tv series. Still, there’s a little something for everyone to tie you over the weekend. Here’s what’s new and popular on Netflix Canada this week for August 28th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

The Wind Rises (2013)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Anime, Biography, Drama | Runtime: 126 Minutes

English Dub Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Martin Short, Werner Herzog

Anime industry legend Hayao Miyazaki was meant to retire with The Wind Rises, and it would have been more than a worthy send-off for the veteran anime creator.

Jiro Horikoshi always dreamed of becoming a pilot, but thanks to his nearsightedness he can’t follow his dream. One night, as Jiro dreams of flying, he is met by the famous Italian aeronautical engineer Giovanni Battista Caproni that it is better to build planes than fly them. Taken by these words, Jiro makes it his life mission to become an engineer and to design planes for the Japanese Empire.

Cobra Kai N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan

The legacy of the Karate Kid continues with the astounding Cobra Kai series! Featuring many old returning faces to the beloved 80s Martial Art franchise, there is plenty to love for old and new fans.

Fired from his job, a dead beat father, and a heavy drinker, life has not been good to Johnny Lawrence the past 30 years. Upon rescuing an asthmatic kid from a gang of bullies, Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and becomes the new sensei to outsiders and bullied children. When long time, and successful karate rival, Daniel LaRusso, discover that Cobra Kai has reopened, it reignites the feud between them.

Making The Witcher (2020) N

Director: Nathan Wiley

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 32 Minutes

2019 was an excellent year for Netflix, and the year was perfectly rounded off by the release of The Witcher. But for those curious by what went into the making of the excellent Original fantasy series, Netflix has you covered with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Project Power and Lucifer have dominated the top spots on Netflix Canada this week:

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: August 28th, 2020 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣Dirty John

3️⃣Hoops

4️⃣The Umbrella Academy

5️⃣High Score

6️⃣How to Get Away with Murder

7️⃣Teenage Bounty Hunters

8️⃣The 100

9️⃣Million Dollar Beach House

🔟Good Girls — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 28, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

11 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week: August 28th, 2020

All Together Now (2020) N

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Escape Plan (2013)

Lingua Franca (2020)

Night Comes On (2018)

Santana (2020)

The Bridge Curse (2020)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Wretched (2019)

Unknown Origins (2020) N

9 New TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: August 28th, 2020

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N

Cobra Kai (2 Seasons) N

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) N

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6)

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1)

Masaba Masaba (Season 1) N

Ojos in d’House (Season 1)

The Creative Indians (Season 2)

Trinkets (Season 2) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries on Netflix Canada This Week:

Making The Witcher (2020) N

Rising Phoenix (2020) N

I AM A KILLER: RELEASED (Season 1) N

