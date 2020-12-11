What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: December 11th, 2020

Netflix Canada subscribers have 33 new movies and TV series to enjoy from this week’s list of new additions. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix Canada this week for November 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch (2018)

Director: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family | Runtime:

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones, Pharrell Williams, Tristan O’Hare

From the studio that brought you Despicable Me and Minions, Illumination took on the role of bringing a modern animated touch to a Christmas classic.

Each year the Who’s in Whoville celebrate the holiday season with jubilant and over-the-top joy, with Who Girls and Who Boys that can’t wait to play with new toys. While The Grinch who stands tall at the top of Mount Crumpet hates the noise from Who jovial trumpets. With a sneer and smile, he sets a plan for a while. Donning the red and donning the white, the Who’s of Whoville will get a Christmas fright. As the Grinch goes about his evil business, this is how he the Grinch stole Christmas.

Ava (2020)

Director: Tate Taylor

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Genre: 96 Minutes

Cast: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis, Jess Wexler

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Ava didn’t get the chance to properly perform at the box office. With the film unable to get a solid cinematic run, it’s now available to stream on Netflix all across the world.

The deadly assassin Ava works for a secret black ops organization, traveling the globe eliminating high profile targets. When one of the jobs goes disastrously wrong, Ava soon finds herself as a target and is forced to fight for her own survival.

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Historical, Romance | Runtime: 75 Minutes

Cast: Do Kyung Soo, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Seon Ho, Han So Hee, Jo Sung Ha

As one of the most popular cable Korean dramas in history, the addition of 100 Days My Prince has made a lot of k-drama fans extremely happy.

After a Joseon Prince is injured in a failed assassination attempt, he is taken under the care of a commoner and his daughter. Suffering from amnesia, the prince has no memory of his heritage. It’s illegal to be unmarried over the age of 28, which results in him marrying the daughter, in order to stop both of them from being arrested.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: December 11th, 2020

Christmas Chronicles Part Two has unsurprisingly taken the top spot for another week, and Virgin River continues its run at the top of the TV series list for Netflix Canada.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: December 11th, 2020 1️⃣Virgin River

2️⃣Big Mouth

3️⃣The Queen's Gambit

4️⃣The Crown

5️⃣Alien Worlds

6️⃣Selena: The Series

7️⃣Workin' Moms

8️⃣Grey's Anatomy

9️⃣Chambre 2806

🔟Sugar Rush Christmas — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 11, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 11th, 2020

A Giant Jack Christmas (2020) N

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 3) N

Ava (2020)

Canvas (2020) N

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch (2018)

Everybody Knows (2019)

Just The Way You Are (2016)

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N

Rose Island (2020) N

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

She’s the One (2013)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N

The Panti Sisters (2019)

The Prom (2020) N

Torbaaz (2020)

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 11th, 2020

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N

Detention (Season 1) N

Futmalls.com (Season 1)

Juman (Season 1)

Masemeer Classics (4 Seasons)

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N

Once Upon a Time (Season 1)

The Big Show Show (Part 2) N

The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) N

Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 11th, 2020

Giving Voice (2020) N

Andre & his Olive Tree (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N

Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) N

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 11th, 2020

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!