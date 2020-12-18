What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: December 18th, 2020

It’s just shy of 40 for the new additions to the Canada library this week. With plenty to watch during the holidays, no one should be bored on Netflix this Christmas. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Archer (Season 11)

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 119

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Aisha Taylor

After three seasons of Archer being catatonic, and living out multiple different adventures inside of his head, the world’s drunkest secret agent is back in action!

Sterling Archer, secret agent, womanizer, and alcoholic, is one of the best field agents for the International Secret Intelligence Service. But his poor relationship with his mother, alcohol, and his fellow co-workers often get in the way, with hilarious results.

Hilda (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard, Rasmus Hardiker

Two years have flown by since the release of the first season of Hilda on Netflix. The series was a smash hit with families upon its release, and now, just in time for Christmas, subscribers can enjoy a further 13 episodes of the animation.

Hilda, the little girl who lived in the cabin in the woods goes on grand adventures with her deer-fox Twig, her elf friend Alfur, and her best friends David and Frida.

Sweet Home (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Shi Young, Lee Do Hyun, Park Gyu Young

South Korea has been exporting some fantastic horror titles over the past few years, and Netflix has picked up another! Sweet Home, based on the webtoon of the same name, is the latest arrival and we suspect there’s going to a lot of love for the K-Drama this weekend.

When a mysterious virus ravages South Korea, the residents of an apartment building find danger and solitude in their high rise home. Cha Hyun Soo, a loner who lost recently lost his family, finds himself on the receiving end of the infection and fights to keep hold of his humanity.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: December 18th, 2020

The Grinch has stolen the top spot away from Christmas Chronicles, and just in time for Christmas next week. Meanwhile, The Queen’s Gambit continues to be the most popular series on Netflix Canada this week.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: December 18th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣Big Mouth

4️⃣The Crown

5️⃣Grizzy & the Lemmings

6️⃣Tiny Pretty Things

7️⃣The Ripper

8️⃣The Mess You Leave Behind

9️⃣Room 2806: The Accusation

🔟Workin' Moms

Here Are All of the Latest Titles Added to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 18th, 2020

A California Christmas (2020) N

An Unremarkable Christmas (2020) N

Bwakaw (2012)

Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal (2019)

Guest House (2020)

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N

Mukshin (2006)

Rabun (2004)

Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

Talentime (2009)

Tesla (2020)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Wedding Shaman (2019)

17 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 18th, 2020

Archer (Season 11)

Children of Adam (Season 1)

CoComelon (Season 2)

Diamond City (Season 1)

Grizzy and the Lemmings (2 Seasons)

Hilda (Season 2) N

Home for Christmas (Season 2) N

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) N

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)

Morphle (Season 2)

Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1) N

Pup Academy (Season 2)

Run On (Season 1) N

Sweet Home (Season 1) N

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 18th, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen (2020)

Song Exploder (Volume 2) N

The Ripper (Limited Series) N

2 Musical Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 18th, 2020

Anitta: Made In Honorio (Season 1) N

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Limited Series) N

2 Stand Up Comedy Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 18th, 2020

Schulz Saves America (Season 1) N

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 18th, 2020

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020) N

