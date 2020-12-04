What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: December 4th, 2020

Christmas inches ever closer, and the arrival of December means we get a large selection of new movies and TV series to stream on Netflix Canada. With 73 new additions to be binged, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy for the next week. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix Canada this week for December 4th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Doctor Strange (2016)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen

The MCU is well known for its exquisite cast, and one of the best casting decisions made was placing Benedict Cumberbatch into the role of Doctor Strange.

Stephen Strange, a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon is involved in a car accident, leaving him without the use of his hands. When he discovers there may be a way for his hands to be healed, Strange heads to the isolated Tibetiton city of Kamar-Taj. where he finds the mystical Ancient One and ancient order of sorcerers that protect Earth from other dimensions.

Selena: The Series (Part 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Christian Serrator, Rico Aragon, Luis Bordonada, Jesse Posey, Madison Taylor Baez

Selena Quintilla, one of the most iconic Latina figures of the 20th century was beloved as the Queen of Tejano music. After she was tragically killed, her legacy has lived on through her music, and now a new generation can learn all about the star through the first series about her life.

Following her rise to stardom, Selena: The Series follows the journey of Selena Quintilla from her humble beginnings to becoming the Queen of Tejano music.

Indiana Jones Quadrilogy

One of the most iconic movie franchises of all time, Indiana Jones is another phenomenal addition to the Netflix Canada library. With all four films from the tetraology available to stream right now, that makes for an excellent binge on a cold weekend.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Canada This Week: December 4th, 2020

Virgin River beats The Crown for the TV series top spot this week. Christmas Chronicles Part Two soars into the top spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: December 4th, 2020 1️⃣Virgin River

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣The Crown

4️⃣Grey's Anatomy

5️⃣Sugar Rush Christmas

6️⃣Cocomelon

7️⃣The Boss Baby: Back in Business

8️⃣Paw Patrol

9️⃣Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

🔟Alien Worlds — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 4, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

59 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 4th, 2020

2012 (2009)

A Christmas Catch (2018)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N

Annie (20140

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Battleship (2012)

Being Frank (2019)

Between Maybes (2019)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Break (2018) N

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020) N

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N

Children of Men (2006)

Christmas Crossfire (2020) N

Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Christmas Wonderland (2018)

Courageous (2011)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Don’t Let Go (2019)

Fierce (2020) N

Finding Agnes (2020) N

G.I. Joe: Retalation (2013)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Godzilla (1998)

Green Zone (2010)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Half Baked (1998)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Johnny English (2003)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Just Another Christmas (2020) N

King of Jo’Burg (Season 1)

Leyla Everlasting (2020) N

Mank (2020) N

Must Be… Love (2013)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (2020) N

No Country for Old Men (2007)

RELIC (2020)

Senna (2010)

Serenity (2005)

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2019)

State of Play (2009)

The Dressmaker (2015)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Truth (2020)

The Vow (2012)

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)

Traffik (2018)

U-Turn (2020)

Walking Tall (2004)

You Are My Home (2020)

11 New TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: December 4th, 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Season 1) N

Big Mouth (Season 4) N

Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter (2 Seasons)

Gormiti (Season 1)

Octonauts (Season 4)

Odd Squad (2 Seasons)

Selena: The Series (Part 1) N

Super Wings (3 Seasons)

The Guest (1 Season)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (1 Season) N

The Uncanny Counter (Season 1) N

2 Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 4th, 2020

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 4th, 2020

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!