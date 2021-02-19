What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: February 19th, 2021

Canadian subscribers can look forward to watching 35 new movies and TV series from all of the exciting new additions this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for February 19th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Vikings (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Clive Standen, Gustaf Skarsgård, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig

All six seasons of Vikings have been broadcast on the history channel, and slowly but ever so surely, more seasons are arriving on Netflix Canada.

Ragnar Lothbrok, a Norse farmer discovers the key to sailing to new lands to the west. Upon setting sail, and raiding English lands for the first time ignites the beginning of the Viking Age, changing the shape of Europe and history forever.

New Amsterdam (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine

One of the best new medical dramas on the scene, New Amsterdam is more than worthy of a good binge.

Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at New Amsterdam medical center, one of America’s oldest public hospitals, aims to reform the neglected facility in the hope to provide excellent care to patients.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Animation, Fantasy | Runtime: 23-25 Minutes

Cast: Landon McDonald, Bob Carter Skyler Davenport, Aleks Le

The spin-off to the incredibly popular JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure, Netflix acquired Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan as an Original series. The four-part adventure explores the weird and wonderful. adventures of manga artist Kishibe Rohan.

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: February 19th, 2021

Love is still in the air in Canada as subscribers have made sure that To All the Boys: Always and Forever is top this week. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel storms to the top of the TV LIST.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: February 19th, 2021 1️⃣Crime Scene

2️⃣Firefly Lane

3️⃣Shameless

4️⃣Superstore

5️⃣The Sinner

6️⃣Riverdale

7️⃣Bridgerton

8️⃣The Crew

9️⃣Behind Her Eyes

🔟Parks and Recreation — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 19, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

19 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week: February 19th, 2021

Aware Paagal Deewana (2002)

Becoming Duru (2020)

Collective (2019)

Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Love (2020)

Monsoon (2020)

My Teacher, My Obessession (2018)

Namaste Wahala (2021)

Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)

The Most Unknown (2018)

Then Came You (2020)

True: Friendship Day (2020)

True: Grabbleapple Harvest (2019)

True: Rainbow Rescue (2020)

True: Tricky Treat Day (2019)

True: Winter Wishes (2019)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (2020)

Unhinged (2020)

11 New TV Series on Netflix Australi This Week: February 19th, 2021

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series) N

Booba (4 Seasons)

Hello, Me! (Season 1) N

New Amsterdam (Season 2)

Pitta Kathalu (Season 1) N

Sisyphus: The Myth (Season 1) N

Teen Titans Go! (5 Seasons)

The Crew (Season 1) N

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) N

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N

Vikings (Season 4)

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 19th, 2021

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) N

MeatEater (Season 4) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 19th, 2021

The Big Day (1 Collection) N

Wheel of Fortune (Season 4)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 19th, 2021

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (2021) N

