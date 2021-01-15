What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: January 15th, 2021

With the 29 new additions to Netflix Canada this week, that brings the total up for the month of January to 104! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week & the top 10s for January 15th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Outside the Wire (2021) N

Director: Mikael Håfström

Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Enzo Cilenti, Michael Kelly, Damson Idris, Kristina Tontetri-Young

Anthony Mackie stars in his fourth Netflix Original to date with his role as android Harp in Over the Wire.

Set in the near future, an ace drone pilot teams up with an android officer as they venture into a deadly militarized zone to locate a doomsday device.

Carmen Sandiego (4 Seasons) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Finn Wolfhard, Gina Rodriguez, Liam O’Brien, Abby Trott, Michael Hawley

The tale of Carmen Sandiego, the globe-trotting master thief, comes to an end with the release of its fourth and final season.

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima, Chiwa Saitô

One of the most popular sports anime of the 2010s, Kuroko’s Basketball has been one of the most highly requested anime on Netflix.

Prior to joining Seirin High School, Tetsuya Kuroko was a part of the Teiko Middle School Basketball team, and with their five players, known as “The Generation of Miracles,” won three perfect seasons in a row. Kuroko was the unknown 6th miracle, and despite being terrible at basketball, his lack of presence on the court allows him to be a secret weapon for his team. With Kuroko and the skilled newcomer Taiga Kagami joining Seirin High’s basketball team, their winning formula is exactly what they need if they are to beat the other members of “The Generation of Miracles,” who have each joined new schools and their respective basketball teams.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: January 15th, 2021

https://twitter.com/whatonnetflix/status/1350124415296696322

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 15th, 2021

Al acecho (2019)

An Imperfect Murder (2017)

Apaharan (2005)

BluffMaster! (2005)

Delhi Belly (2011)

Dhobi Ghat (2010)

Double Dad (2020) N

Gangaajal (2003)

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Lagaan (2001)

Madness in the Desert (2004)

Miss Bala (2019)

Outside the Wire (2021) N

Peepli Live (2010)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Seized (2020)

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Tanda Tanya (2011)

The Big Ugly (2020)

The Heartbreak Club (2020) N

The Vanished (2020)

Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021) N

Wish You (2021)

4 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 15th, 2021

Carmen Sandiego (4 Seasons) N

Disenchantment (Part 3) N

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1)

Superstore (Season 5)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 15th, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N

What Would Sophia Loren Do? (2021) N

Night Stalkers: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 15th, 2021

Bling Empire (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 15th, 2021