What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: July 16th, 2021

It’s been another great week of new additions for Netflix Canada with 41 new arrivals ready to be streamed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for July 16th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) N

Director: Navot Papushado

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Joanna Bobin

High octane and kick-ass action are in store for anyone watching Gunpowder Milkshake on Netflix Canada this weekend.

Sam, a lethal and cold-blooded professional assassin is on the run after going rogue and saving an eight-year-old girl from a gang war. Turning to her estranged mother, Scarlet, who was forced to abandon Sam years ago, together they join forces to wage war against the men who would take everything away from them.

Beastars (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi, Fukushi Ochiai, Sayumi Watabe

Beastars was the surprise smash hit anime of 2019, and once season 2 began airing in Japan Netflix subscribers couldn’t wait to get their hands on more episodes.

Legosi the Grey Wolf continues his journey of adolescence as he tries to navigate his way through a world of prejudice between herbivores and carnivores.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N

Director: Leigh Janek

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Kiana Maderia, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Webster

The climactic end to Netflix’s ambitious Fear Street trilogy is here.

The truth behind the witch’s curse is revealed as Deena sees the events of 1666 through the eyes of the witch herself, Sarah Fier. Meanwhile, in 1994, Deena must contend with being hunted by the numerous Shadyside serial killers.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: June 16th, 2021

Virgin River outdoes Sex/Life to maintain its stay at the top of the television list on Netflix Canada. Meanwhile, Major Grom: Plague Doctor continues to perform surprisingly well.

20 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 16th, 2021

2 Weeks in Lagos (2020)

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N

A Perfect Fit (2021) N

American Woman (2018)

Day of Destiny (2021)

Deep (2021) N

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N

Ghost Rider (2007)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) N

Killer Among Us (2021)

La ley de Herodes (1999)

Lift Like a Girl (2021)

My Amanda (2021) N

The Final Girls (2015)

The Seventh Day (2021)

The Unknown Saint (2019)

Top Gun (1986)

Trust (2021)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

A.P. Bio (2 Seasons)

Beastars (Season 2) N

Her Private Life (Season 1)

Johnny Test (Season 1) N

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N

Peppa Pig (Season 6)

Ridley Jones (Season 1) N

Van Helsing (Season 5) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 16th, 2021

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) N

Explained (Season 3) N

Heist (Season 1) N

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) N

4 New Variety Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 16th, 2021

Bling Empire (2021) – The Afterparty N

Bridgerton – The Afterparty (2021) N

Cobra Kai – The Afterparty (2021) N

To All the Boys: Always and Forever – The Afterparty (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!