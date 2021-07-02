What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: July 3rd, 2021

Like the rest of the world, the beginning of a new month brings lots of new and exciting additions to the Netflix Canada library. With 86 titles to choose from you’re going. to be spoilt for choice this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for July 2nd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Director: Chad Stahelski

Genre: Action, Neo-Noir | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos

Keanu Reeves as John Wick was the much-needed adrenaline shot in an overly saturated genre of films. While Reeves will forever be synonymous with Neo in the Matrix, suffice to say by the end of his career John Wick will be what is most remembered for.

After killing a fellow member of the international assassin’s guild, John Wick is excommunicated and left with a $14 million bounty on his head. John seeks out the help of the cities underworld in order to save himself from the legion of hitmen and bounty hunters tracking him.

Sailor Moon Crystal (3 Seasons)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Patricia Acevedo, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh, Robbie Daymond, Cherami Leigh

Thanks to the release of the Sailor Moon Crystal movie, it made complete sense that the series arrived swiftly afterward. Subscribers can now watch Sailor Moon Crystal and the movies the way they were meant to by watching seasons one to three, and then the film which practically acts as the fourth season.

Usagi Tsukino, a seemingly ordinary middle school student, learns from the cat Luna that she is Sailor Moon, one of the powerful Sailor Guardians destined to fight the evil group known as the Dark Kingdom. In order to defeat them, Usagi must find the other Sailor Guardians, and locate the powerful item known as the Silver Crystal.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Director: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime:

Cast: Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Antonio Banderas, John Cleese

There are very few sequels that exceed the quality of the first movie, but Shrek 2 went above and beyond the first movie by introducing, even more, laughs, and even more memorable characters.

Newlyweds Shrek and Fiona are invited to meet Fiona’s parents at her home kingdom of Far Far Away. However, their arrival is less than welcome when Fiona’s parents, the King and Queen of Far Far Away are shocked to see Fiona as an ogre.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: July 2nd, 2021

Manifest subverts expectation by being more popular on Netflix Canada this week than Too Hot to Handle. As for Fatherhood, the movie has done astoundingly well across the world this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: July 2nd, 2021 1️⃣Manifest

2️⃣Too Hot to Handle

3️⃣Sex/Life

4️⃣Blindspot

5️⃣The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

6️⃣Lupin

7️⃣Sweet Tooth

8️⃣Elite

9️⃣The Seven Deadly Sins

🔟Sophie: A Murder In West Cork — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 2, 2021

