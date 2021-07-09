What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: July 9th, 2021

It’s a fairly busy week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 44 new titles to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for July 9th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran, Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones

A modern-British classic from director Guy Ritchie, if you’re a fan of Snatch then you’ll absolutely adore Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

When Eddy convinces his friends to pool some money for an expensive poker game, he thinks he’s about to make them rich. But after losing the game to Hatchet Harry, a local mobster, Eddy is given a week to pay back Harry £500,000.

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, History | Runtime: 30 Minutes

In this documentary, Netflix explores some of the most ruthless, evil, and infamous dictators of human history. Detailing their rapid rise to power, and the lengths they went to in order to maintain that power.

District 9 (2009)

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Genre: Action, Sci-fi, Thriller | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Sharlto Copley, David James, Jason Cope, Nathalie Boltt, Sylvaine Strike

District 9 was the directorial debut for Neil Blomkamp, firmly establishing his place as one of the most talented directors for incredible visual effects.

When a spaceship comes to Earth, the Aliens inside are trapped and unable to return home. Separated from Human society, the alien race is given the derogatory name “Prawns”, and forced to live in squalor and impoverished conditions. As tensions mount, and violence ensues, a government agent exposed to their biotechnology decides to help an alien father and his son return home.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: July 9th, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Canada This Week

29 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 9th, 2021

1981 (2009)

1987 (2014)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Awon Boyz (2019)

Back to Q82 (2017)

Chappie (2015)

Clash (2020)

Crimson Peak (2015)

District 9 (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2021) N

Last Summer (2021) N

Le mirage (2015)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N

Mama Drama (2020)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Peter Pan (2003)

Tango With Me (2010)

Therapy (2020)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

Three Thieves (2019)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 9th, 2021

Atypical (Season 4) N

Biohackers (Season 2) N

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N

The Mire (Season 2) N

The War Next-door (Season 1) N

Virgin River (Season 3) N

We the People (Season 1) N

You Are My Spring (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 9th, 2021

Cat People (Season 1) N

Dogs (Season 2) N

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 9th, 2021

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) N

