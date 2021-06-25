What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: June 25th, 2021

It’s a quiet week on Netflix Canada with only 27 new additions for subscribers to watch. Thankfully, the week isn’t devoid of quality, and there’s still plenty for everyone to enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week & the top 10s for June 25th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Good on Paper (2021) N

Director: Kimmy Gatewood

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Iliza Shlesinger, Britney Young, Christopher Nicholas Smith, Adam Lustick, Alexander Roberts

After years of stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, Iliza Shlesinger finally has her own movie on Netflix.

After years of putting her career ahead of her love life, stand-up comedian Andrea finally meets the perfect man, Dennis. Smart, successful, nice, and rich, everything about Dennis is perfect on paper, and perhaps just a little bit too perfect…

Sisters on Track (2021) N

Director: Tone Grøttjord-Glenne, Corinne van der Borch

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 96 Minutes

A powerful coming-of-age story from Netflix that follows the lives of young athletes Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard whose phenomenal progression on the track and field despite living in a homeless shelter with their single mother.

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Yume Miyamoto, Misaki Kuno, Shoya Ishige, Arisa Sakuraba, Rie King

Since the recent release of Godzilla vs Kong, a lot of subcribers have looked forward to the release of Godzilla Singular Point on Netflix.

In order to save their planet from certain annihilation, a grad student and an engineer, both with genius intellect, lead the fight against the rise of the Kaiju on Earth.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: June 25th, 2021

Unlike the rest of the world, Manifest has claimed the top spot for Netflix Canada in for the TV shows. Meanwhile, Fatherhood proves to be extremely popular across the world.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: June 25th, 2021 1️⃣Manifest

2️⃣Blindspot

3️⃣Lupin

4️⃣Elite

5️⃣Sweet Tooth

6️⃣The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

7️⃣Lucifer

8️⃣Black Summer

9️⃣Too Hot to Handle

🔟Record of Ragnarok — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 25, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 25th, 2021

Blinded by the Light (2019)

Broken (2019)

Good on Paper (2021) N

Here Comes the Rain (2010)

Long Shot (2019)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Mystery of the Dragon Seal: Journey to China (2019)

O Vendedor de Sonhos (2016)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Osuofia in London (2003)

Osuofia in London 2 (2004)

Selfie (2014)

Selfie 69 (2016)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) N

The Kitchen (2019)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 25th, 2021

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1)

Jiva! (Season 1) N

Ray (Season 1) N

Sex/Life (Season 1) N

The A List (Season 2) N

The Naked Director (Season 2) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 25th, 2021

Murder by the Coast (2021) N

Sisters on Track (2021) N

2 New Reality Shows added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 25th, 2021.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N

