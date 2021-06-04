What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: June 4th, 2021

June has arrived and with it 83 brand new movies and TV shows for Canadian subscribers to binge on this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for June 4th, 2021.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Full House (8 Seasons)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 193

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

With eight seasons and 193 episodes, Full House is more than welcome to return to Netflix. If you include all 5 seasons and 76 episodes of Fuller House then you’re in for one fantastically long binge.

After the death of his wife, widower broadcaster Danny is raising his three daughters with a little bit of help from his musician brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis, and his comedian best friend Joey Gladstone.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, David Brisbin, Aaron Eckhart, Conchata Ferrell

On the third time asking Julia Roberts finally won a deserved Academy Award for Best Actress in her portrayal of real-life legal assistant Erin Brockovich.

Unemployed, and barely a dollar to her name, single-mother Erin Brockovich becomes the legal assistant of a local law firm. Upon investigating the pollution of a town’s water supply, it ignites one of the largest legal battles in history when the law firm takes on Pacific Gas & Electric.

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Marina Inoue, Yui Ishikawa, Kishô Taniyama, Hiro Shimono

The removal of Attack on Titan was a giant loss to the Netflix Canada library, so while the return of the beloved anime doesn’t make it new, it is more than welcome.

For hundreds of years, giant walls kept the last known remnants of humanity safe from the Titans, monstrous humanoids with an insatiable appetite for humans. But when the walls are breached, and the town behind Wall Maria is destroyed, Eren Jaeger swears vengeance upon the Titans and enlists in the Scout Regiment.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: June 4th, 2021

Army of the Dead is proving to be extremely popular across all Netflix regions, but a welcome surprise is how well Ragnarok is performing on Netflix Canada.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: June 4th, 2021 1️⃣Ragnarok

2️⃣Lucifer

3️⃣Who Killed Sara?

4️⃣The Kominsky Method

5️⃣StartUp

6️⃣Paw Patrol

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

9️⃣JW Camp Cretaceous

🔟The Flash — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 4, 2021

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

63 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 4th, 2021

21 & Over (2013)

47 Ronin (2013)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

A.X.L. (2018)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Air Force One (1997)

And Then Came Lola (2009)

Beowulf (2007)

Blood Brother (2018)

Carnaval (2021) N

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Collateral (2004)

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2002)

Dancing Queens (2021) N

Departures (2019)

Dream/Killer (2015)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Full House (8 Seasons)

Gold Statue (2019)

Hardball (2001)

Hitch (2005)

In Good Company (2004)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Mosquita y Mari (2012)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)

Oculus (2013)

One Lagos Night (2021)

Outcast (2014)

Pandemic (2016)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 (2021) N

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 2 (2021) N

Psycho (1960)

Psycho (1998)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rock On!! (2009)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Say I Do (2004)

Season of the Witch (2011)

Seraphim Falls (2007)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2017)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) N

Superheroes (2007)

Sweet and Sour (2021) N

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Colony (2013)

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie (1981)

The Mustang (2019)

The Remaining (2014)

The Town (2010)

The Visit (2015)

The Wolfman (2010)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N

Unfriended (2014)

Unknown (2011)

Van Helsing (2004)

Xtreme (2021) N

13 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 4th, 2021

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (2 Seasons)

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Cocomelon (Season 3)

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N

Feel Good (Season 2) N

LEGO Ninjago (2 Seasons)

Ouran High School Host Club (1 Season)

Racket Boys (Season 1) N

Summertime (Season 2) N

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N

The Platform (Season 3)

Thomas and Friends (Season 3)

Total Drama (2 Seasons)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 4th, 2021

A Road to Wellbeing (2020)

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2021)

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N

Human: The World Within (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 4th, 2021

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) N

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) N

1 New Reality Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 4th, 2021

Jeopardy! (1 Season)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!