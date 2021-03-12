What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: March 12th, 2021

A quiet week of additions to report with 28 new titles on the Canadian library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week & the top 10s for March 12th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

YES DAY (2021) N

Director: Miguel Arteta

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner

Jennifer Garner stars in her very first Netflix Original that’s been made for all of the family to enjoy together.

Accused of being “fun killers” by their children, Allison and Carlos Torres attempt to make it through an entire day of saying yes to every request from their three children.

Paradise PD (Part 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: David Herman, Tom Kenny, Kyle Kinane, Cedric Yarbrough, Sarah Clarke

Netflix’s wildest adult-animated series just got even wilder. Prepare yourself for one of the craziest seasons of animated TV yet.

The Paradise PD successfully took down the Kingpin, but a second nuke still cooked the town into a giant deep-dish pizza. With radiation everywhere, the Paradise PD must now keep the town safe from radioactive residents and creatures but more importantly keep them safe from themselves.

Dealer (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 9-15 Minutes

Cast: Abdramane Diakite, Mohamed Boudouh, Sébastien Houbani, Idir Azougli, Julien Meurice

The French crime-drama utilizes the use of the handheld camera to perfection in this tense crime-drama.

A music video director gets caught in a bloody gang war while trying to direct a music video for Tony, a charismatic but unpredictable drug gang leader.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: March 12th, 2021

Rush Hour soars to the top of the movie list! Meanwhile, Ginny & Georgia continues its run at the top of the TV list in Canada.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: March 12th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣New Amsterdam

3️⃣Coroner

4️⃣Murder Among the Mormons

5️⃣Superstore

6️⃣Behind Her Eyes

7️⃣Henry Danger

8️⃣Snowpiercer

9️⃣The Flash

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 12th, 2021

Bombay Rose (2021) N

Çarsi Pazar (2015)

Coven of Sisters (2021) N

Generasi 90an: Melankolia (2020)

Just In Time (2020)

Ladies in Black (2018)

Mucize (2015)

My Way (2015)

Paper Lives (2021) N

Quiet (2020)

Romantik Komedi (2010)

Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarlığa Veda (2013)

The Block Island Sound (2020)

The Guest (2014)

YES DAY (2021) N

You’re Everything To Me (2016)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 12th, 2021

Bombay Begums (Season 1) N

Dealer (Season 1) N

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 1)

Love Alarm (Season 2) N

Paradise PD (Part 3) N

StarBeam (Season 3) N

The One (Season 1) N

True Tunes (Season 1)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 12th, 2021

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N

The Houseboat (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 12th, 2021

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!