What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: March 19th, 2021

It’s another good week filled with Netflix Originals for the Canada library with 31 new additions. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week & the top 10s for March 19th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Country Comfort (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 20-27 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Martin Mann, Shiloh Verrico, Eric Balfour, Janet Varney, Katherine McPhee

Netflix continues its output of sitcom content in the hopes of finding its next big comedy series. Perhaps a little bit of country charm will do just the trick.

After her personal life is derailed, and her career suffers a huge setback, aspiring young country singer Baily, takes a job as a nanny for the rugged cowboy Beau. The previous nine nannies struggled to contend with Beau’s five children, but Bailey’s addition fills the mother-shaped hole missing in their lives. Beau’s musically talented family may also be exactly what Bailey needs to get her back on the road to stardom.

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Family | Runtime: 25-31 Minutes

Cast: Michelle Obama, Diona Elise Burnett, Taleia Gilliam, Andy Hayward, Piotr Michael

Netflix’s own Sesame Street features former First Lady of America Michelle Obama.

Aspiring chefs use a magical shopping cart to travel across the globe in search of ingredients for delicious recipes.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Director: Michael Chaves

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velásquez

While not the most “successful” of the Conjuring Cinematic Universe, The Curse of La Llorona still had an impressive take at the box office with $122.1 million considering its very limited budget of $9 million.

During an investigation into a client’s missing children, Anna Tate-Garcia ignores the warnings of the sorrowful mother whose children have been haunted by the evil spirit La Llorona. When Anna, accidentally captures the attention of La Llorona, her own two sons are drawn into a twisted hunt as the spirit attempts to murder them. The family’s last hope rests in the hands of a former priest, Rafael, who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Family-comedy Yes Day storms its way to the top as Canada’s most popular movie on Netflix this week. Ginny & Georgia continues to entertain audiences worldwide as Canada is yet another region where the duo reign supreme.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: March 19th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣New Amsterdam

3️⃣The One

4️⃣Marriage or Mortgage

5️⃣Coroner

6️⃣The Lost Pirate Kingdom

7️⃣Superstore

8️⃣Paradise PD

9️⃣Snowpiercer

🔟Riverdale — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 19, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 19th, 2021

A Call to Spy (2019)

Audrey (2020)

C/O Kaadhal (2021)

Catch.er (2017)

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Get the Goat (2021) N

One Small Problem (2021) N

Shithouse (2020)

Skylines (2020)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Present (2020)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

The Yin Yang Master (2021) N

Who’s the Boss (2020)

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 19th, 2021

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Season 1) N

Alien TV (Season 2) N

B: The Beginning (Season 2) N

Country Comfort (Season 1) N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N

Power Players (Season 3)

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1)

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N

Zero Chill (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 19th, 2021

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

Under Suspicion (Season 1) N

2 New Musical Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 19th, 2021

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)

Wave of Cinema: 90’s Generation (2020)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 19th, 2021

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N

RebellComedy: Stright Outta the Zoo (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!