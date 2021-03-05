What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: March 5th, 2021

There’s plenty to be binged this weekend on Netflix Canada thanks to the addition of 63 new titles added to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week & the top 10s for March 5th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Shazam! (2019)

Director: David F. Sandberg

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 132 minutes

Cast: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody

With DC’s failed attempt to establish a dark and gritty extended universe, comedy was a much-needed injection into the franchise. While Shazam! is a by the numbers superhero movie, Zachary Levi’s performance as the emerging superhero makes it a fun and enjoyable film.

After losing his mother as a young child, Billy Batson has been jumping from home to home, struggling to find his place in the world. When the ancient magical being Shazam grants him the powers to become a superhero, Billy, still a child at heart must learn what it means to be a superhero and what it means to have a family when he moves in with the Vasquez family and their five orphaned children.

The Pianist (2002)

Director: Roman Polanski

Genre: Biography, Drama, War | Runtime: 150 Minutes

Cast: Adrien Brody, Emilia Fox, Michael Zebrowski, Ed Stoppard, Maureen Lipman

At the age of 29 Adrian Brody earned himself a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor and became the youngest recipient to do so. The Pianist is a haunting piece of cinema that can only be found in the adaptation of the survivors and the victims of the Holocaust.

Before the German’s invasion of Poland, Władysław Szpilman worked at the Warsaw radio station playing the piano. When the German’s occupy his country, Szpilman goes on a harrowing journey of survival in the city of Warsaw as he bears witness to the persecution of his people and the destruction of his city.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N

Director: Emmett Malloy

Genre: Biography, Music | Runtime: 97 Minutes

It’s been many years since the life of The Notorious B.I.G. was taken, but decades on he is still acknowledged as one of the greatest rappers of all time. To celebrate the life and career of Biggie Smalls, new never before seen footage, in-depth interviews have been documented so we can learn the life of Biggie’s journey as a hustler to rap king.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: March 5th, 2021

Like many regions around the world, Bigfoot Family and Ginny & Georgia take their respective top spots as we enter the weekend on Netflix Canada.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: March 5th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣New Amsterdam

3️⃣Behind Her Eyes

4️⃣Superstore

5️⃣Firefly Lane

6️⃣Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Shameless

9️⃣Coroner

🔟Murder Among the Mormons — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 5, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

51 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 5th, 2021

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 5th, 2021

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 5th, 2021

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 5th, 2021