What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: May 21st, 2021

Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for May 21st, 2021.

Men in Black: International (2019)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall

Off the back of the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth, and Thompson were paired up together for another action-adventure comedy. Out of the four Men in Black movies, this is the first without Will Smith as Agent J.

The Men in Black have faced threats from all over the galaxy, but they must tackle one of their biggest threats to date; a mole within the organization.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Director: Gary Dauberman

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife

The third film of the Annabelle trilogy, in total the trilogy has made almost $800 million at the box office. Considering all three films cost a total of $52 million to produce, that’s one incredibly impressive figure.

After successfully capturing the Annabelle doll, the Warren’s return to their home and successfully lock the possessed doll away. Many other cursed objects, captured by the Warrens, are also kept in the same room as Annabelle. When the Warrens leave to investigate a new case, their daughter Judy stays behind with her babysitter, Mary Ellen. But when Judy’s friend Daniela sneaks into the artifacts room, she unknowingly unleashes Annabelle and other vengeful and malevolent spirits.

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima, Chiwa Saitô

A further 25 episodes of one of Japan’s most popular sports anime are now available to stream on Netflix.

It’s the start of the Winter Cup preliminaries and Seirin High School basketball club is soon to face their biggest challenges yet when they are set to face more members of the generation of miracles.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: May 21st, 2021

The Woman in the Window is proving to be one of the most popular movies on Netflix all across the world. The same applies to Jupiter’s Legacy, which begins its run at the top of Netflix Canada’s most popular TV show list.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: May 21st, 2021 1️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

2️⃣StartUp

3️⃣Love, Death & Robots

4️⃣Halston

5️⃣Castlevania

6️⃣Shadow and Bone

7️⃣Money, Explained

8️⃣Paw Patrol

9️⃣Who Killed Sara?

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

25 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 21st, 2021

6 Bullets (2012)

678 (2009)

99 Songs (2021)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Arena (2011)

Army of the Dead (2021) N

Asmaa (2011)

Braveheart (1995)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

Little (2019)

Little Singham Future mein Satakli (2021)

Love or Money (2020)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Poms (2019)

Puppy Star (2018)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) N

Small Town Crime (2017)

Strain (2020)

Taxi No. 9211 (2006)

The Hole in the Ground (2019)

The Last Days (1998)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What Women Want (2000)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 21st, 2021

Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Special (Season 2) N

The Neighbor (Season 2) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 21st, 2021

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Creating an Army of the Dead (2021) N

Hating Peter Tatchell (2020)

