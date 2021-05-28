What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: May 28th, 2021

June is just around the corner, so the 31 new additions for this week actually make for a reasonably busy end to the month for Netflix Canada. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week & the top 10s for March 28th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Us (2019)

Director: Jordan Peele

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph

After the major success of Get Out, Jordan Peele continued his success in the thriller genre with the release of the eerily creepy Us. The feature had a similar financial success to Get Out, bringing in over $255 million worldwide.

The Wilson family goes on vacation to Santa Cruz to get away from their busy lives. While taking a trip to the beach, their son Jason wanders off and encounters a strange figure garbed in Red and covered in blood. That night the Wilson family awake to find 4 intruders in the driveway. When the Wilsons realize the four intruders are their doppelgangers the family must fight for their lives as their grotesque counterparts have murderous intent.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Director: John Hughes

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robins, Michael McKean, Kevin Bacon

A comedy of the highest order, the pairing of the beloved Steve Martin and the late John Candy was a match made in comedy heaven.

Neal Page has to make it home in time for thanksgiving, but when his plane is delayed he goes on a series of misadventures when he meets Del, a goofy traveling salesman.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 166 minutes

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Julia Ormond, Faune Chambers Watkins, Elias Koteas

Stepping away from thrillers and serial killers, David Fincher took a wildly different approach to the noughties classic. Starring both Bradd Pitt and Cate Blanchett, who both gave fantastic performances in this intriguing tale.

Born as an old man, and abandoned to a nursing home, Benjamin Button ages in reverse, where he befriends Daisy, a child. The pair keep in touch as Benjamin grows younger while Daisy gets older.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 28th, 2021

Army of the Dead is predicted to be watched by over 72 million households since its release, so it’s no surprise to see it at the top of the Canadian movie list this week. As for the television side of things, Who Killed Sara? sits at the summit.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: May 28th, 2021 1️⃣Who Killed Sara?

2️⃣StartUp

3️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

4️⃣JW Camp Cretaceous

5️⃣Paw Patrol

6️⃣Halston

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣The Flash

9️⃣Master of None

🔟Shadow and Bone — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 28, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 28th, 2021

A Place in the Stars (2014)

Arrival (2016)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) N

Blue Miracle (2021) N

Come Away (2020)

Dog Gone Trouble (2021) N

Feed (2017)

Gatao – The Last Stray (2021)

Ghost Lab (2021) N

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Sahara (2005)

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)

The Banana Splits Movie (2019)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Day I Lost My Shadow (2018)

Us (2019)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 28th, 2021

Black Space (Season 1) N

Close Enough (Season 2) N

Eden (Season 1) N

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (3 Seasons)

Lucifer (Season 5B) N

Mad for Each Other (Season 1) N

Master of None (Season 3) N

Ragnarok (Season 2) N

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N

Word of Honor (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 28th, 2021

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) N

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Limited Series) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 2)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 28th, 2021

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) N

