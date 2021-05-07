What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: May 7th, 2021

Netflix Canada is off to a busy start this May with the addition of 62 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for May 7th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Jupiter’s Legacy (Volume 1) N

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 1

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton

Netflix’s answer to The Boys rests in the hands of Jupiter’s Legacy, the first of many Millarworld comic adaptations to come.

For almost a century, The Utopian and the other first generation of heroes have kept the world safe. Now the children must live up to their parent’s legacy as they try to establish their own identities in the world.

Life (1999)

Director: Ted Demme

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Obba Babatundé, Nick Cassavetes, Bernie Mac

An underappreciated gem, Murphy and Lawrence are a fantastic comedy duo that we definitely should have seen more of in the 90s.

Wrongfully imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit, Rayford Gibson and Claude Banks begin a friendship in 1932 that lasts right through the 20th century as they spend life inprisoned.

The Upside (2017)

Director: Neil Burger

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King, Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Kevin Hart offered a sincere and more heartfelt performance than what we are typically used to seeing from the comedian. Subscribers will soon get to see Hart give a dramatic performance for the first time when he stars in the upcoming Original movie Fatherhood.

A wealthy but quadriplegic man employs a down on his luck man with a criminal record to help him with his day-to-day activities.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: May 7th, 2021

Unlike many other countries The Mitchells vs The Machines has managed to beat Things Heard & Seen to the top of the most popular movies list. Unsurprisingly, Shadow and Bone has claimed the number one spot for TV Shows.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: May 7th, 2021 1️⃣Shadow and Bone

2️⃣The Circle

3️⃣Sexify

4️⃣El inocente

5️⃣The Serpent

6️⃣Attenborough's Life in Colour

7️⃣Paw Patrol

8️⃣The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

9️⃣New Amsterdam

🔟Yasuke — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 7, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

51 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 7th, 2021

And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) N

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Brightburn (2019)

Captain Corell’s Madolin (2001)

Casino (1995)

Dark Skies (2013)

Daughters Of (2020)

Dragonfly (2002)

Enough (2002)

Evil Dead (2013)

Gandhi (1982)

Good Girls Get High (2018)

Green Lantern (2011)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies – Theatre Play (1999)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

How High (2001)

Life (1999)

Lost Girls & Love Hotels (2020)

Milestone (2021) N

Monster (2021) N

My Awkward Sexual Adventure (2012)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

Patch Adams (1998)

Poseidon (2006)

Predestination (2014)

Rambo : First Blood (1982)

Rambo 3 (1988)

Rambo: First Blood Part 2 (1985)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Rex (2017)

Sex Tape (2014)

Stolen (2012)

Swiped (2018)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Left Hand Side of the Fridge (2000)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1999)

The Upside (2017)

The Vow (2012)

The Wizard (1989)

Time to Dance (2020)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twister (1996)

Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing (2006)

Weird Science (1985)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 7th, 2021

Giant Jack (Season 2) N

Girl From Nowhere (Season 2) N

Jupiter’s Legacy (Volume 1) N

Miniforce: Super Dino Power (Season 1)

Saints & Strangers (Season 1)

Selena: The Series (Part 2) N

StartUp (Season 2)

Upin&Ipin (Season 8)

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 7th, 2021

Unrest (2017)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (Season 1)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 7th, 2021

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 7th, 2021

The Circle – The Afterparty (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!