What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: November 6th, 2020

It’s been a very busy week on Netflix Canada with the addition 79 new movies and TV series to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada, and the top 10s this week for November 6th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Aquaman (2018)

Director: James Wan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman

Jason Mamoa proved how badass the character of Aquaman could be if given the chance. The Hawaiian actor proved he was born to play the role of Arhur Curry, and impressed millions of fans around the globe.

Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman, is the heir apparent to the ancient underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Initially refusing to accept what is his by birthright, Arthur is left with no choice but to intervene with the affairs of Atlantis when his brother, King Orm, attempts to wage war on the surface. To stop his brother, Arthur must find the Trident of Atlan and ascend to the throne of Atlantis.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 167 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Jim Broadbent

The highly profitable relationship between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio begun with Gangs of New York in 2002. Brutal, and bloody, Scorsese’s period piece often goes overlooked, but is arguably one of the best movies of the early 2000s.

Tensions between the Catholic and Protestant communities in Five Points, Manhatten were at their bloodiest during the 1800s. 16 years ago Amsterdam Vallon’s father was killed by William “Bill the Butcher” Cutting. Looking for revenge against his father’s killer, Amsterdam Vallon returns to Five Points to murder Bill and avenge his father’s death.

Rocky (1976)

Director: John G. Avildsen

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Curt Weathers, Burgess Meredith

Prior to Rocky, Sylvester Stallone had struggled to make a name for himself, but post Rocky and Stallone became a household name in Hollywood.

Small time Phildelphia boxer Rocky Balboa is given a once in a lifetime shot at the world heavyweight title agianst reigning champion Apollo Creed.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: November 6th, 2020

The Queen’s Gambit and Holidate have dominated the past week on Netflix Canada.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: November 6th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Barbarian

3️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

4️⃣Paw Patrol

5️⃣Emily in Paris

6️⃣Blood of Zeus

7️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

8️⃣Schitt's Creek

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 6, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

60 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 6th, 2020

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

A Perfect Christmas List (2014)

About Last Night (2014)

Alone/Together (2019)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Aquaman (2018)

Argo (2012)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Bad Santa (2003)

Best of the Best (1989)

Blackhat (2015)

Broadcasting Christmas (2016)

Catch and Release (2006)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

Christmas Survival (2018)

Citation (2020) N

City of Joy (1992)

Clueless (1995)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Due Date (2010)

Elf Pets: A Fox Club’s Christmas Tale (2020)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2020)

Eye See You (2002)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Girl’s Revenge (2020)

Identity Thief (2013)

In the Lake of the Woods (1996)

Jugaad (2017)

King Kong (2005)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Little Monsters (1989)

Mallrats (1995)

Miss India (2020)

Mother (2020) N

Mr. Deeds (2002)

One More Try (2012)

Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N

Papillon (2017)

Penelope (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Pup Star: World Tour (2018)

Rocky (1976)

Ronin (1998)

The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Good Detective (1 Season)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Juror (1996)

The Late Bloomer (2016)

The Notebook (2004)

The Secret of My Success (1987)

True History of the Kelly Gang (2020)

Unbroken (2014)

War (2007)

Wheels of Fortune (2020)

Widows (2018)

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 6th, 2020

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N

Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)

Kid-E-Cats (Season 1)

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1)

LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (1 Season)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu (Season 9)

Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N

Paranormal (Season 1) N

Sister Sister (6 Seasons)

Swedish Dicks (2 Seasons)

The Garfield Show (Season 3)

Voice (Season 2)

Wrong Kind of Black (1 Season)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 6th, 2020

I’m No Longer Here (2020) N

The Beginning of Life (2016)

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 6th, 2020

Country Ever After (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 6th, 2020

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N

