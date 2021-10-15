What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: October 15th, 2021

There are lots to be enjoyed from the list of 64 new additions to Netflix Canada this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for October 15th, 2021.

First of all, are the past week’s top highlights:

The Blacklist (Season 8)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 174

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Harry Lennix

With eight seasons and over 170 episodes, The Blacklist is one of the best binges available to Canadian subscribers on Netflix.

Red Reddington, on the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted List” has alluded to capture for over twenty years. Legend has it Red controls a vast network of creative enterprises and has an unnatural talent to gather information. Red comes out of hiding and declares he wants to help deliver various criminals unknown to that of any law enforcement agency, but one condition, he gets to choose the agent he works with, and chooses FBI rookie Elizabeth Keen.

Blue Period (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: New Episodes Weekly

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita, Kengo Kawanishi, Yume Miyamoto

As Netflix’s very first weekly anime series, how successful the show will be could shape the future of how Netflix releases anime. New episodes will be available to subscribers on Saturdays!

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 45 Minutes

One of Netflix’s most enjoyable documentaries, it returns just in time for Halloween as we get to see the origins and how some of the most iconic horror movies were made.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: October 15th, 2021

The Guilty is unseated by Illumination Studios’ Minions, meanwhile, in the TV top, tens it’s going to take something special to unseat Squid Game.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: October 15th, 2021 1️⃣Squid Game

2️⃣Maid

3️⃣Prodigal Son

4️⃣Grey's Anatomy

5️⃣Seinfeld

6️⃣On My Block

7️⃣Sex Education

8️⃣Bad Sport

9️⃣The Baby-Sitters Club

🔟The Five Juanas — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 15, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

41 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 15th, 2021

3000 Nights (2015)

A Drowning Man (2018)

A World Without (2021) N

Angeliena (2021)

Ave Maria (2015)

Bolduc, LA (2018)

Bonboné (2017)

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N

Chronicle of a Disappearance (1996)

Condom Lead (2013)

Deep Impact (1998)

Divine Intervention (2002)

Fever Dream (2021) N

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears (2001)

Ghost Hunting (2017)

Giraffada (2013)

Gone (2020)

In Vitro (2019)

Kuselan (2008)

Like Twenty Impossibles (2003)

Maradona’s Legs (2019)

Mars at Sunrise (2014)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

Mommy (2014)

Muthu (1995)

Occupation: Rainfall (2020)

Operation Hyacinth (2021) N

Peralagan (2004)

Salt of This Sea (2008)

Samouni Road (2018)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N

Sijavi (2007)

The Crossing (2017)

The Forgotten Battle (2021) N

The Four of Us (2021) N

The Medallion (2003)

The Passion of Augustine (2015)

The Trip (2021) N

Umrika (2015)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)

Xenos (2014)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 15th, 2021

Another Life (Season 2) N

Blue Period (Season 1) N

Japan Sinks: People of Hope (Season 1)

Karma’s World (Season 1) N

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Little Things (Season 4) N

Mighty Express (Season 5) N

My Name (Season 1) N

Reflection of You (Season 1) N

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) N

The Blacklist (Season 8)

The King’s Affection (Season 1) N

You (Season 3) N

8 New Documentary and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 15th, 2021

3 Logical Exits (2020)

A Man Returned (2017)

A World Not Ours (2012)

Children of Shatila (1998)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 15th, 2021

Big Timber (Season 1)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 15th, 2021

One Night in Paris (2021) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!