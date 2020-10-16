What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: October 16th, 2020

Netflix Canada subscribers have 35 new excellent addition to choose from this week. With a great selection of titles ready to be binged, a nice weekend in-doors may be on the cards. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada, and most popular this week for October 16th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald (2018)

Director: David Yates

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller

J.K Rowling’s magical universe continues to expand with the addition of the second Fantastic Beasts installment.

After the dark wizard Grindlewald escapes from captivity, Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore entrusts Newt Scamander with the task of tracking him down and stopping his nefarious plans.

La Revolution (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 42-57 Minutes

Cast: Doudou Masta, Julien Sarazin, Geoffrey Carlassare

Alternate history is often fun, especially with a dash of blood, and a pinch of gore. Focused on one of the most violent periods of French history, we expect to see La Revolution flourish in French-speaking regions.

The French Revolution seen through the eyes of Joseph Guillotin, the future inventor of the infamous guillotine, who discovers a mysterious disease plaguing the aristocracy of France. The symptoms are a nearly uncontrollable desire to commit murder and the blood of the diseased turning blue.

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 21

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Catherine O’Hara, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Nick Wolfhard, Montse Hernandez

The Last Kids on Earth return for another adventure, and this time the story will cover the events of the Nightmare King.

Orphan, Jack Sullivan, and his group of friends bring the fun to the apocalypse fighting zombies, mutant creatures, and eating junk food.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix This Week: October 16th, 2020

Following the pattern around the world this week, Hubie Halloween and Emily in Paris are the two stand out performers this week.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: October 16th, 2020 1️⃣Emily in Paris

2️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

3️⃣Paw Patrol

4️⃣Schitt's Creek

5️⃣This Is Us

6️⃣Ratched

7️⃣Modern Family

8️⃣The Good Place

9️⃣Family Guys

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 16th, 2020

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N

A Choo (2020)

Dil (1990)

Disco Dancer (1982)

Disconnect (2018)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald (2018)

Fida (2004)

House of the Witch (2017)

Hunterrr (2015)

Kartini: Princess of Java (2017)

Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) N

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) N

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Survive the Night (2020)

The Eve (2018)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 16th, 2020

Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1)

Fireman Sam (4 Seasons)

Grand Army (Season 1) N

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N

La Revolution (Season 1) N

Masameer Classics (2 Seasons)

Polly Pocket (Season 1)

Power Rangers Beast Morphehrs (2 Seasons)

Social Distance (Season 1) N

Someone Has to Die (Limited Series) N

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 16th, 2020

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N

Rooting for Roona (2020) N

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 16th, 2020

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) N

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!