What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: October 1st, 2021

It’s an awesome start to the new month on Netflix Canada with the addition of 82 new movies and TV shows over the past seven days. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for October 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Steve Carrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner

As one of Will Ferrell’s most famous roles, there are very few people who haven’t heard of the legend of Ron Burgundy.

In the male-dominated world of broadcasting, Ron Burgundy is San Diego’s top anchorman. But Burgundy’s life and career take a massive upheaval when the network decides to hire a woman as the new anchor.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 141 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye

Across his career, Leonardi DiCaprio has earned himself numerous Academy Award nominations, so it comes as a huge surprise that his role as Frank Abagnale Jr. didn’t earn himself a well-deserved Oscar nom. An incredibly fun film, it’s easily one of the most underrated films of the careers of Di Caprio, Tom Hanks, and director Steven Spielberg.

After the divorce of his parents, Frank Abagnale Jr. runs away from home. With nowhere to call home, Frank uses his talents to become a skilled forger, which sees him become an Airline pilot for Pan Am, which catches the attention of FBI Agent Carl Hanratty who engages Frank in a game of cat and mouse across America.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Director: Tom Shadyac

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Philip Baker Hall, Steve Carell

Jim Carrey has had an incredible career, but arguably his most famous roles and movies took place between 1993 and 2003. While he has had some fun roles since Bruce Almighty, it is arguably his last great memorial role.

Bruce, an aspiring reporter is tired of all his bad luck, believes that God hates him. But when Bruce meets the almighty, he is given the powers of God, in order to teach him just how difficult it is to run the world.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: October 1st, 2021

Liam Neeson’s mission to save a group of miners from a collapsed mine in, but must make the treacherous journey across a Frozen sea in a big-rig Truck is Netflix Canada’s most popular movie this week. As for television, once again, it’s Squid Game leading the charge.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: October 1st, 2021 1️⃣Squid Game

2️⃣Sex Education

3️⃣Midnight Mass

4️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

5️⃣Lucifer

6️⃣Monsters Inside

7️⃣Good Girls

8️⃣The Circle

9️⃣Manifest

🔟Love on the Spectrum — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 1, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

53 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 1st, 2021

27 Steps of May (2018)

30 Days of Night (2007)

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

Abominable (2019)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Anatomy (2000)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Diana: The Musical (2021) N

Escape Plan (2013)

Eternal Summer (2006)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Flight (2012)

Forever Rich (2021) N

Freedom Writers (2007)

Freedomland (2006)

Friendzone (2021) N

Frontliner (2020)

Good Boys (2019)

Heat (1995)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Knock Knock (2015)

Louis Cyr, lhomme le plus fort du monde (2013)

Mackenna’s Gold (1969)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

menteur (2019)

Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

Nerve (2016)

No One Gets Out Alive (2021) N

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017)

Sounds Like Love (2021) N

Swallow (2021) N

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Guilty (2021) N

The Missing (2003)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Ring (2002)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N

Wyatt Earp (1994)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 1st, 2021

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N

DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1)

El Cartel (Season 1)

El Cartel 2 (Season 1)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17)

Love 101 (Season 2) N

Luna Park (Season 1) N

Maid (Limited Series) N

Oats Studios (1 Season)

Prodigal Son (2 Seasons)

Scaredy Cats (Season 1) N

Seinfeld (9 Seasons)

The Chesnut Man (Season 1) N

The Mafia Dolls (Season 2) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 1st, 2021

Edis Starlight (2021)

The Phantom (2021)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N

Meateater (Season 5) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 1st, 2021

Paik’s Spirit (Season 1)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!