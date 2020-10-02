What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: October 2nd, 2020

We’re still weeks away from Halloween but the treats have come early with the addition of 84 new movies and tv series to the Netflix Canada library. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix Canada this week for October 2nd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Director: Victor Fleming

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahhr, Jack Haley

What more can be said about one of the most iconic movies in cinematic history? The vast majority of people will have seen The Wizard of Oz at time or another, and if its been a while, now is the perfect time to recapture the magic that the land of Oz brought to the screen.

Dorothy and her faithful dog Toto are swept away by a tornado into the mysterious land of Oz. Wanting nothing more than to return home to Kansas, Dorothy begins her journey to see the wonderful wizard of Oz to seek his help. Along the way Dorothy befriends a brainless scarecrow, a tin man without a heart and a cowardly lion.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 155 Minutes

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Heather Graham, John C. Reily

Boogie Nights was Mark Whalberg’s transition into a fully fledged actor, and in doing so helped remove any shackles of being Mark Mark. Showcasing some fantastic acting talent for his first lead role in a major production, the rest is now history as Whalberg has since gone to become a twice nominated Academy Award actor.

1977, San Fernando Valley, teenage bus boy Eddie Adams is recruited by aclaimed porn director Jack Horner. Taking on the porn alter ego of Dirk Diggler, he becomes a near instant hit. Dirk is able to fufill many of his wildest dreams, but a creeping addiction to drugs and his new found ego threatens to destroy his life and career.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)

Director: Ol Parker

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Andy Garcia, Julie Walters

Thanks the sheer number of smash hits that ABBA released over the years, it should come as no surprise that Mamma Mia received a sequel.

In preperation of the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna, Sophie learns more of her mother’s mysterious past.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: October 2nd, 2020

Like many countries in the world right now Enola Holmes and Ratched have dominated the past weeks most popular lists.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: October 2nd, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣This Is Us

3️⃣Modern Family

4️⃣Family Guy

5️⃣The Good Place

6️⃣Schitt's Creek

7️⃣The 100

8️⃣Away

9️⃣Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

🔟Paw Patrol — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 2, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

60 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 2nd, 2020

17 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 2nd, 2020

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries on Netflix Canada This Week: October 2nd, 2020

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 2nd, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!