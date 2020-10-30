What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: October 30th, 2020

No, that’s not Netflix’s Tiger King adaptation in the picture above starring Nicholas Cage but we will get into what it is in just a second. Here’s a weekly recap for everything new on Netflix Canada for the week ending October 30th, 2020. We’ll also see what’s been trending over the past 7 days in the top 10 movies and TV series list.
Remember, as we switch over to a new month this weekend, there’s plenty to look forward to from Netflix Canada with a huge slate of movies and TV series planned throughout the month.
Now let’s take a look at a couple of new release highlights from Netflix CA.
Primal (2019)
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Nick Powell
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Jeremy Nazario, LaMonica Garrett, Michael Imperioli
This movie has plenty of big stars to attract you in but may not quite have enough to hold you, at least according to some of the critics reviews. Audience scores for this action thriller fared much better.
Here’s what you can expect:
“A big-game hunter transporting rare finds by freighter ship pursues a different kind of deadly creature when a violent prisoner escapes onboard.”
The Front Runner (2018)
Genre: Political Drama
Director: Jason Reitman
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Mamoudou Athie, Kaitlyn Dever, Sara Paxton
From Sony Pictures, Netflix CA picked up the license to the incredibly underrated political movie from two years ago featuring Hugh Jackman.
The movie is about the true story of the 1988 US presidential campaign of Gary Hart.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week
15 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week
- Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)
- His House (2020) N
- Holidate (2020) N
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- In Line (2017)
- Kaali Khuhi (2020) N
- La Gran Ilusión (2016)
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N
- Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)
- Primal (2019)
- Rogue City (2020) N
- Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020) N
- Saturday Church (2017)
- The Day of the Lord (2020) N
- The Front Runner (2018)
5 New TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week
- Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (2020) N
- Kongsuni and Friends (Season 2)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N
- Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N
2 New Documentaries on Netflix Canada This Week
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) N
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N
Most Popular Titles on Netflix Canada This Week
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Canada This Week
|Position
|Title Name
|Points Total
|1
|Rebecca
|70
|2
|Over the Moon
|61
|3
|The Girl in the Spider’s Web
|51
|4
|Hubie Halloween
|48
|5
|Strange But True
|44
|6
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|32
|7
|Cadaver
|25
|8
|Holidate
|20
|9
|Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
|18
|10
|I Am Woman
|13
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week
|Position
|Title Name
|Points Total
|1
|Unsolved Mysteries
|65
|2
|The Queen’s Gambit
|64
|3
|Barbaren
|64
|4
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|56
|5
|Emily in Paris
|48
|6
|Paw Patrol
|40
|7
|Schitt’s Creek
|27
|8
|Blood of Zeus
|24
|9
|The Alienist
|18
|10
|This Is Us
|15