What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: October 30th, 2020

No, that’s not Netflix’s Tiger King adaptation in the picture above starring Nicholas Cage but we will get into what it is in just a second. Here’s a weekly recap for everything new on Netflix Canada for the week ending October 30th, 2020. We’ll also see what’s been trending over the past 7 days in the top 10 movies and TV series list.

Remember, as we switch over to a new month this weekend, there’s plenty to look forward to from Netflix Canada with a huge slate of movies and TV series planned throughout the month.

Now let’s take a look at a couple of new release highlights from Netflix CA.

Primal (2019)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Nick Powell

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Jeremy Nazario, LaMonica Garrett, Michael Imperioli

This movie has plenty of big stars to attract you in but may not quite have enough to hold you, at least according to some of the critics reviews. Audience scores for this action thriller fared much better.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A big-game hunter transporting rare finds by freighter ship pursues a different kind of deadly creature when a violent prisoner escapes onboard.”

The Front Runner (2018)

Genre: Political Drama

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Mamoudou Athie, Kaitlyn Dever, Sara Paxton

From Sony Pictures, Netflix CA picked up the license to the incredibly underrated political movie from two years ago featuring Hugh Jackman.

The movie is about the true story of the 1988 US presidential campaign of Gary Hart.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week

15 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

His House (2020) N

Holidate (2020) N

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

In Line (2017)

Kaali Khuhi (2020) N

La Gran Ilusión (2016)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N

Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)

Primal (2019)

Rogue City (2020) N

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020) N

Saturday Church (2017)

The Day of the Lord (2020) N

The Front Runner (2018)

5 New TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (2020) N

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 2)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N

Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N

2 New Documentaries on Netflix Canada This Week

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) N

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N

Most Popular Titles on Netflix Canada This Week

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Position Title Name Points Total 1 Rebecca 70 2 Over the Moon 61 3 The Girl in the Spider’s Web 51 4 Hubie Halloween 48 5 Strange But True 44 6 The Trial of the Chicago 7 32 7 Cadaver 25 8 Holidate 20 9 Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb 18 10 I Am Woman 13

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week