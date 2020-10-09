What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: October 9th, 2020

Netflix Canada has had a more fruitful week than its UK and Australian counterparts with the addition of 35 new additions. There are lots to be enjoyed, with a little something for everyone, especially those in the mood for Halloween. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix Canada this week for October 9th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada this week:

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Director: Dennis Dugan

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers

With the release of Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, what better time to sit back, relax, and catch up on a Sandler classic with Happy Gilmore.

In an attempt to save his grandma’s house, hockey player Happy Gilmore joins the P.G.A tour to win the cash prize. With his trusted hockey club in hand, Happy is going to need more than a strong drive if he has a hope in hell of beating the tournament’s best players.

Billy Elliot (2000)

Director: Stephen Daldry

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Jean Heywood,

A modern British classic on and off the stage, Billy Elliot many years on from its release is still extremely relevant today.

Young Billy Elliot finds himself torn between his newfound love of ballet and the weight of expectation on his shoulders by his dysfunctional Northern English working-class family.

Les Miserables (2012)

Director: Tom Hooper

Genre: Drama, History, Musical | Runtime: 158 Minutes

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne

Tom Hooper’s movie adaptation of the beloved French musical set the bar for all future musical productions that few have been able to match.

In 19th Century France, former convict Jean Valjean has been ruthlessly hunted by police officer Javert for the act of breaking his parole. Their lives, and the lives of many other change forever when Jean Valjean adopts Cosette, the young daughter of his former factory worker, Fantine.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: October 9th, 2020

Like many regions in the world, American Murder and Ratched have dominated the top spots this week.

Most Popular Movies on @Netflix_CA This Week: October 9th, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣This Is Us

3️⃣Emily in Paris

4️⃣Paw Patrol

5️⃣Schitt's Creek

6️⃣Modern Family

7️⃣The Good Place

8️⃣Kim's Convenience

9️⃣Family Guy

🔟The 100 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 9, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

22 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 9th, 2020

12 Monkeys (1995)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Billy Elliot (2000)

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Funny Peeople (2009)

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) N

Good Game: The Beginning (2018)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hubie Halloween (2020) N

Inheritance (2020)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Knocked Up (2007)

Les Miserables (2012)

My Step-Dad: The Hippie (2018)

Super Monsters: Die de los Monsters (2020) N

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) N

The Jackal (1997)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Truth or Dare (2017)

Walk Away from Love (2017)

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 9th, 2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (1 Season) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2) N

Pat a Pat Como (1 Season)

Private Lives (Season 1) N

Qurious Como (1 Season)

Schitt’s Creek (6 Seasons)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) N

The Haunting of Bly Manor (1 Season) N

To the Lake (1 Season) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 9th, 2020

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (1 Season) N

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) N

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) N

Deaf U (1 Season) N

