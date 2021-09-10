What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: September 10th, 2021

It’s back to normality on Netflix Canada this week with the addition of 31 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for September 10th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Lucifer (Season 6) N

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 93

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Rachael Harris

Other than the release of Money Heist Part 5 this month, it’s unlikely any other series is going to be binged as hard as Lucifer. With only ten episodes remaining, fans better savor them this weekend.

Tired of ruling hell, Lucifer Morningstar aka The Devil, decides to spend time on Earth and moves to the city of Los Angeles. Upon meeting Chloe Decker, a detective of the LAPD, Lucifer becomes a consultant and begins helping Chloe on her cases.

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021) N

Director: Tomer Eshed

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Patrick Stewart, Nonso Anozie

Dragon Rider is available as a Netflix Original in a limited number of countries, making Netlfix Canada one of the lucky few.

While on a journey to find the Rim of Heaven, a silver dragon forms an unlikely friendship with an orphaned boy and a mountain spirit.

Homeland (Season 8)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 96

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis, Rupert Friend, Maury Sterling

Showtimes long-running, and award-winning espionage drama came to a dramatic end in 2020. Now subscribers can enjoy all eight seasons, so what better reason to binge the series all over again?

When Marine Sgt. Nicholas Brody returns home following eight years in captivity, CIA agent Carrie Mathison thinks he has turned and is connected to a terror plot to be carried out on American soil, so she engages him in a dangerous game of cat and mouse that puts America’s national security at risk.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: September 10th, 2021

Edge of Tomorrow and Money Heist ascend to the top of their respective lists on Netflix Canada this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: September 10th, 2021 1️⃣Money Heist

2️⃣Good Girls

3️⃣Turning Point 9/11

4️⃣Manifest

5️⃣Clickbait

6️⃣Sharkdog

7️⃣Mom

8️⃣Chicago Med

9️⃣SWAT

🔟The Circle — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 10, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 10th, 2021

A Champion Heart (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2019)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021) N

Hunter Hunter (2020)

If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018)

JJ+E (2021) N

Kate (2021) N

Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020)

Prey (2021) N

Shadow Parties (2020)

The Dawn Wall (2017)

The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 10th, 2021

Chhota Bheem (Season 2)

Homeland (Season 8)

Into the Night (Season 2) N

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N

L.A.’S Finest (Season 2)

Lucifer (Season 6) N

Mighty Raju (Season 4)

Oconauts: Above and Beyond (Season 1) N

On the Verge (Season 1) N

Tayo the Little Bus (Season 2)

Titipo Titipo (Season 2)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 10th, 2021

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series) N

The Women and the Murderer (2021) N

Untold: Breaking Point (2021) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 10th, 2021

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N

The Circle USA (Season 3) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!