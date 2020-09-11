What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: September 11th, 2020

There’s a total of 39 new movies and TV series available to stream on Netflix Canada this week for September 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

A Star Is Born (2018)

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Rafi Gavron

The deeply emotional story was adapted for the fourth time in 2018 and starred world-famous pop-star Lady Gaga in her first major film role. Taking the world by storm, the soundtrack of A Star Is Born dominated the charts, and even Bradley Cooper was able to show off his incredible vocal talent.

Veteran musician Jackson Maine, thrusts struggling artist Ally into the spotlight just as she was about to give up on her dream. The pair fall in love but as Ally’s career takes off it puts a strain on their relationship, thrusting Jackson’s inner demons back to the surface.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) N

Director: McG

Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, Leslie Bibb, Emily Alyn Lind, Ken Marino, Jenna Ortega

McG is back with a second dose of The Babysitter. Not afraid to make fun of itself, The Babysitter: Killer Queen far exceeds its predecessor for both production and hilarity.

It’s been two years since Cole survived his frightful night with Bee and her killer satanic cult. When some of the cult members are resurrected, Cole must once again outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 24-34 Minutes

Cast: Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Sacha Carlaon

Netflix hasn’t always had the best luck when it comes to content targeted at teen-audiences. That should be about to change with the arrival of the English adaptation of the award-winning Brazilian teen-series Julie and the Phantoms.

When high schooler Julie loses her passion for music, the flame is reignited when the ghosts of teenage boy-band appear after being dead for 25 years. With each other’s help, Julie’s passion for music returns, and she makes the boys into the band they were always meant to be.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: September 11th, 2020

Family Guy soars to the top of the TV series list, and Venom fights off Love, Guaranteed to claim the number one movie this week.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: September 11th, 2020 1️⃣Family Guy

2️⃣Away

3️⃣Cobra Kai

4️⃣Lucifer

5️⃣The Blacklist

6️⃣Young Wallander

7️⃣Chef's Table: BBQ

8️⃣Paw Patrol

9️⃣The Umbrella Academy

🔟Get Organized with The Home Edit

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

22 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 11th, 2020

#Alive (2020) N

A Star Is Born (2018)

Aapla Manus (2018)

Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (2018)

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Poorvardha (2019)

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Uttarardh (2019)

Cargo (2020)

Cuties (2020) N

Cycle (2018)

Dad Wanted (2020) N

Dhh (2017)

Interstellar (2014)

Kaagar (2019)

Night of Knots (2018)

Pets United (2020) N

Photocopy (2016)

Poshter Girl (2016)

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness (2017)

So Much Love to Give (2020) N

Son of Adam (2018)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) N

Toll Booth (2011)

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 11th, 2020

Buddi (Season 2) N

Family Business (Season 2) N

Greenleaf (Season 5)

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

Record of Youth (Season 1) N

StarBeam (Season 2) N

The Barrier (Season 1) N

The Duchess (Season 1) N

The Gift (Season 2) N

The Idhun Chronicles (Season 1) N

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 11th, 2020

Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019)

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N

The Social Dilemma (2020) N

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 11th, 2020

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 11th, 2020

Wonho Chung: Live in New York (2014)

