What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: September 17th, 2021

It’s a busy mid-September on Netflix Canada with the addition of 45 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for September 17th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama| Runtime: 180 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler

The Wolf of Wall Street was the fifth collaboration between legendary director Martin Scorsese and beloved actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and arguably one of the very best. DiCaprio was nominated for another Academy Award for Best Actor but narrowly missed out.

Inspired by the true story of Jordan Belfort, the wealthy stockbroker whose meteoric rise on Wall Street was paved by money, drugs, sex, and scandals.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 137 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

The Fast & Furious franchise has made billions over the course of its many movies, and its spin-off was also incredibly successful at the box office. Earning almost $760 million worldwide, Hobbs & Shaw proves there is still life to franchise beyond Don and the family.

Forced to set their intense rivalry aside, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw must work together to take down a genetically enhanced supervillain who threatens the future of humanity.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 153

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio

After eight seasons and 153 episodes, the adventures of the nine-nine have come to an end! Season 8 just wrapped up, but Canadian subscribers now have access to all eight seasons of NBC funniest comedy.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: September 17th, 2021

The Wolf of Wall Street has beaten the trend of the week by beating Kate to the top of the movies list. Meanwhile, Lucifer keeps with the trend by soaring back to the top TV list.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: September 17th, 2021 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣Good Girls

3️⃣Turning Point 9/11

4️⃣Manifest

5️⃣The Circle

6️⃣Money Heist

7️⃣Clickbait

8️⃣Mom

9️⃣Riverdale

🔟Homeland — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 17, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

31 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 17th, 2021

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N

Child’s Play (2019)

Code 8 (2019)

Coming to America (1988)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

File 13 (2010)

Incendies (2010)

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass (2002)

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler (2003)

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on Mystic Island (2004)

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time (2001)

Killer Under the Bed (2018)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Man (2006)

Little Singham – Black Shadow (2021)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Nightbooks (2021) N

Stardust (2007)

The 3 Little Pigs (2017)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) N

The Good Liar (2019)

The Stronghold (2021) N

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

19 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 17th, 2021

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)

Castle and Castle (Season 2)

Chhota Bheem (Season 3)

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 1) N

Dharmakshetra (Season 1)

Final Space (Season 3) N

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N

Henry Danger (Season 3)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) N

Murdoch Mysteries (Season 14)

Nailed It! (Season 6) N

Numberblocks (Season 6)

Sex Education (Season 3) N

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (Season 1)

Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1)

The Smart Money Woman (Season 1)

The Thundermans (2 Season)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 17th, 2021

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N

Schumacher (2021) N

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (Season 1)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 17th, 2021

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N

Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 17th, 2021

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) N

