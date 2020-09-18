What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: September 18th, 2020

It’s another great week of new additions packed with Originals on Netflix Canada. There’s a little something for everyone on Netflix Canada this week for September 18th, 2020.

The Karate Kid (1984)

Director: John G. Avildsen

Genre: Action, Drama, Family | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove, William Zabka

It was only a matter of time before The Karate Kid came to Netflix Canada. With both seasons of Cobra Kai now available to stream on Netflix, you can go back to the start of Daniel and Johny’s rivalry and relive some era-defining moments.

Moving to a new town with his mother, it’s not long before Daniel LaRusso comes into conflict with the local bullies. Hoping to learn how to defend himself, he enlists the help of landlord Mr. Miyagi and begins to learn karate.

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Director: Martin Campbell

Genre: Action, Adventure, Romance | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rufus Sewell, Adrian Alonso, Nick Chinlud

It took 7 long years before Antonio Banderas donned the mask of Zorro once more. With Catherine Zeta-Jones in tow, they made a kick-ass pair on-screen.

Alejandro had promised to keep his swashbuckling adventures to a minimum but with the growing threat against California’s pending statehood, it’s up to the masked sword-wielding vigilante to take up arms again.

Taco Chronicles N

Volumes: 2 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 23-33 Minutes

Watching the trailer alone made us drool, so can you imagine binging the entire second volume of Taco Chronicles? Get inspired by the many wonderful and colorful, but most importantly delicious ways to make tacos.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: September 18th, 2020

Going into the weekend its The Social Dilemma and Away sit at the top of Netflix Canada.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: September 18th, 2020 1️⃣Away

2️⃣Family Guy

3️⃣Get Organized

4️⃣Cobra Kai

5️⃣The Blacklist

6️⃣The 100

7️⃣Lucifer

8️⃣Ancient Aliens

9️⃣Paw Patrol

🔟The Duchess — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 18, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 18th, 2020

17 Again (2009)

A Knight’s Take (2001)

Anaamika (2014)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) N

Hancocks (2008)

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020) N

Lara and the Beat (2018)

Nee Enge En Anbe (2014)

Residue (2020)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Devil All the Time (2020) N

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Paramedic (2020) N

The Postcard Killings (2020)

Whipped (2020) N

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 18th, 2020

Baby (Season 3) N

Close Enough (Season 1) N

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N

Ratched (Season 1) N

Signs (Season 2) N

The Last Word (Season 1) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 18th, 2020

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N

Challenger (Limited Series) N

GIMS: On the Record (2020) N

MeatEater (Season 3) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 18th, 2020

Sing On! (Season 1) N

Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) N

The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 18th, 2020

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2018)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) N

