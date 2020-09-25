What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: September 25th, 2020

There’s a great selection of movies and tv series to choose from the 30 new additions on Netflix Canada this week for September 25th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Megan Fox, Will Arnett, William Fichtner, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher

The 2010s will forever be known for its constant stream of reboots, and it was inevitable that the most popular fictional turtles on the planet would get the same treatment.

When the Foot Clan, lead by their evil leader Shredder wreak havoc upon the city of New York it takes four genetically altered teenage mutant ninja turtles to stop them.

The Chef Show (Volume 4) N

Volumes: 4 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Food, Reality | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Roy and Jon are back on their adventures around some of America’s best hot spots for food. The fourth volume sees Roy and Jon explore the world of Italian Cuisine, Baking, Burgers, and more! What we know for certain is you’ll be drooling at the dishes on show.

Sneakerheads (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten

Real-life sneakerheads will be drolling at some of the kicks on display in Netflix’s latest comedy series.

Former sneakerhead Devin used to be one of the best in the game. Now a stay-at-home father, Devin gets into serious financial trouble when his old best friend Bobby convinces him to go along with a crazy scheme. To make their money back Devin and Bobby go on the hunt for the rarest, and most elusive sneakers of all.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 25th, 2020

A Cure for Wellness (2016)

Buffaloed (2019)

Cosmos Laundromat: First Cycle (2015)

DTC Yukemuri Junji Hen From High & Low (2018)

Enola Holmes (2020) N

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)

High & Low The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2: End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3: Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Red Rain (2016)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

My Mother’s Wound (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Rhino Season (2012)

Road To High & Low (2016)

Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles (2014)

The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)

6 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 25th, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) N

Mighty Express (Season 1) N

Mighty Little Bheem (Season 3) N

Sneakerheads (Season 1) N

The School Nurse Files (Season 1) N

This Is Us (Season 4)

6 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 25th, 2020

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N

Kiss the Ground (2020)

The Playbook (Season 1) N

Zulu Man in Japan (2019)

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 25th, 2020

The Chef Show (Volume 4) N

