What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: September 3rd, 2021

It’s one of the busiest starts to the month we’ve seen on Netflix Canada in a long time with the addition of 100 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for September 3rd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Director: Frank Darabont

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 142 Minutes

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown

While its box office records don’t scream success, in the years that followed critics, movie-goers and casual watchers alike have fully acknowledged The Shawshank Redemption as one of the greatest movies ever made.

Framed for the murder of his wife and her love, Andy Dufresne is sent to Shawshank prison to serve two life sentences. Andy is an unconventional prisoner, who seeks salvation and redemption in the acts of common decency and helping his fellow prisoners.

Mom (8 Seasons)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 170

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Jaime Pressly

Mom just recently came to an end a few months ago, and already Netflix Canada subscribers have access to not only stream the eighth and final season, but the remaining seven seasons as well.

In order to pull her life together, single mother Christy gives up alcohol and tries to go sober. However, when her eccentric mother re-enters her life, her sobriety is put to the test.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Director: Doug Liman

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Jonas Armstrong

Tom Cruise has featured in plenty of fun and iconic action roles over the years, but a personal favorite would have to be Edge of Tomorrow. It’s hard to resist the Groundhog Day-Esque movie when it’s jam-packed full of killer aliens and action.

Public affairs officer of the U.S. Army Major William Cage is forced to fight on the frontline against the invading alien force that has occupied mainland Europe. But upon entering combat, and dying, Cage awakens to relive the same day over and over learning more about the enemy each time he dies. In order to take the fight to the aliens, Cage enlists the help of war hero Sergeant Rita Vrataski.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: September 3rd, 2021

He’s All That proves to be extremely popular on Netflix Canada this week and is surprisingly more popular than Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, Clickbait is the stand-out Netflix Original of the week.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: September 3rd, 2021 1️⃣Clickbait

2️⃣Outer Banks

3️⃣The Chair

4️⃣Riverdale

5️⃣Manifest

6️⃣Paw Patrol

7️⃣Motel Makeover

8️⃣Good Girls

9️⃣Bake Squad

🔟Family Reunion — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 3, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

69 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 3rd, 2021

A Sense of Humour (2011)

After Earth (2013)

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N

Anjaam (1994)

Barbie Big City Dreams (2020)

Cafe De Flore (2011)

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Dhanak (2015)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Driven (2018)

Drunk Parents (2019)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grease (1978)

Gurgaon (2017)

Heat Wave (2009)

Here and There (2020)

Initial D (2005)

Into the Wild (2007)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Knock Off (1998)

Leatherheads (2008)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Happens (2009)

Love in a Puff (2010)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Monsieur Lazhar (2011)

Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different (1971)

Mother! (2017)

Omerta (2012)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Ouija (2014)

Overcomer (2019)

Project X (2012)

Public Enemies (2009)

Rango (2011)

Riding Alone for Thousand of Miles (2005)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Shikara (2020)

Sisters (2015)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Step Brothers (2008)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Stretch (2014)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Queen (2006)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Threesome (2018)

Time After Time (2018)

Turbo (2013)

Villains (2019)

When We Were Boys (2013)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette? (2019)

Worth (2021) N

Yesterday (2019)

21 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese (1 Season)

Brave Animated Series (Season 1)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Med (4 Seasons)

Dive Club (Season 1) N

Good Girls (Season 4) N

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (Season 1)

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1)

HQ Barbers (Season 1)

Kid-E-Cats (Season 2)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3)

Luv Kushh (Season 1)

Manifest (Season 3)

Mom (8 Seasons)

Money Heist (Part 5: Volume 1) N

Numberblocks (5 Seasons)

Pororo – The Little Penguin (3 Seasons)

Q-Force (Season 1) N

S.W.A.T. (3 Seasons)

Sharkdog (Season 1)

The Hardy Boys (Season 1)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Untold: Crime & Penalties (2021) N

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Season 1) N

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 3rd, 2021

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N

Sparking Joy (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!