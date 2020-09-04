What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: September 4th, 2020

It’s an extremely busy week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 89 new movies and tv series to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for September 4th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Venom

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott

Venom was the most underrated superhero film of 2018, according to the critics anyway. Despite the onslaught of poor reviews, that didn’t stop Tom Hardy from drawing in huge numbers at the box office.

Disgraced reporter Eddie Brock bonds with an alien symbiotic entity known as Venom. Together, the pair take on Carlton Darke, the CEO of Life Foundation, who has been using humans in experiments with other symbiotes.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Director: J.A. Bayona

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Chris Prat, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda

The second installment of the Jurassic World franchise, and the fifth Jurassic Park film overall, upped the stakes on a destructive level. Setting the stage for the future of the franchise, it left many fans hungry to see what’s in store for the end of the new trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion.

After the destruction of Jurassic World on Isla Nublar, the Dinosaurs once again roam free. But when the dormant volcano of the island becomes active, the Dinosaurs face a second extinction event. To save the ancient creatures, Claire enlists the help of Owen and a team of experts to evacuate the island.

The Bourne Films

Movies: 4

Total Runtime: 477 Minutes | Genre: Action, Thriller

Jesus Christ, it’s Jason Bourne! That’s right, four of the five Bourne movies are now available to stream on Netflix Canada. The first film of the action-thriller franchise, The Bourne Identity, came at a time where Matt Damon started to come into his own as an actor, becoming a leading man in Hollywood.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: September 4th, 2020

The Equalizer takes the top spot for movies this week and Lucifer is sitting pretty at the top of the movies category.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: September 4th, 2020 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣Cobra Kai

3️⃣Million Dollar Beach House

4️⃣The Umbrella Academy

5️⃣Dirty John

6️⃣Hoops

7️⃣I AM A KILLER: RELEASED

8️⃣Family Guy

9️⃣How to Get Away with Murder

Paw Patrol

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

69 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 4th, 2020

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Against All Odds (1984)

Always Be My Maybe (2016)

American Psycho (2000)

Ave Maryam (2018)

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Bewitched (2005)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Destruction Los Angeles (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Fate/Grand Order -First Order- (2016)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fences (2016)

Four Brothers (2005)

Fracture (2007)

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Hairspray (2007)

Hercules (2014)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

I Am Legend (2007)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N

Iceman (1984)

Imagine That (2009)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love, Guarenteed (2020) N

Lucy (2014)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Miraculous: Tales from Ladybug & Cat (Season 5)

Numberlocks (Season 5)

Obsessed (2009)

Old School (2003)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

School of Rock (2003)

Selma (2014)

Show Dogs (2018)

Skyscraper (2018)

Soldier (1998)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Debt Collector 2 (2020)

The First Purge (2018)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather: Part 2 (1974)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

The Match (2020) N

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Platform (Season 1)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)

Venom (2018)

You’re My Boss (2015)

Zookeeper (2011)

15 News TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 4th, 2020

Away (Season 1) N

Blue Exorcist (Season 2)

Bookmarks (1 Collection) N

Borgen (3 Seasons)

Burden of Truth (Season 3)

Erased (Season 1)

Family Guy (Season 10)

Heidi (1 Season)Luo Bao Bei (Season 1)

Murdoch Mysteries (Season 13)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N

The Blacklist (Season 7)

The Promised Neverland (Season 1)

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (Season 1) N

Young Wallander (Season 1) N

2 New Documentary and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada: September 4th, 2020

Sky Tour: The Movie (2020)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (1 Volume) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada: September 4th, 2020

Afonso Padilha: Classless (2020) N

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada: September 4th, 2020

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!