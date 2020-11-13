What’s on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: November 13th, 2020

We suspect there’s going to be few binge sessions on Netflix Canada this weekend. With 30 new additions, there’s going to be plenty to keep you busy this weekend, and into next week! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week, and the top 10s, for November 13th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

Seasons: 16 | Episodes: 363

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers, Kevin McKidd

Grey’s Anatomy has been one of the most consistent dramas in television history. Amassing sixteen seasons, and a soon to be seventeenth, it comes as no surprise that the series is one of the most binged on Netflix.

Meredith Grey, the daughter of an esteemed general surgeon, is accepted into the residency program at the Seattle Grace Hospital. As Grey, and multiple interns of the residency program learn to navigate their way through hectic work schedules and the struggle of balancing their personal lives, each will have to make life-changing decisions in order to become the finest doctors.

The Life Ahead (2020) N

Director: Edoardo Ponti

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Renato Carpentieri, Francesco Cassano, Ibrahima Gueye, Babek Karimi, Sophia Loren

Netflix’s Italian drama has large Gran Torino vibes, and we’re all for it.

On a coastal Italian town, a holocaust survivor with a daycare business takes a 12-year-old child under her care, just after he robbed her.

Night School (2018)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Taran Killam

Despite what the critics say, Kevin Hart continues to be a draw the box office. On a budget of $30 million, Night School was able to achieve over $100 million at the box office.

Teddy Walker, a successful man salesman, accidentally destroys where he works and is forced to find a new job. Without a GED, Teddy is struggling to find a job so he is forced into attending night school to achieve it. The odds are stacked against him when he has to deal with his former high school nemesis, misfit students. and a teacher who thinks he’s too dumb to get his GED.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

To no one’s surprise, Aquaman has been the top movie on Netflix Canada this week. Meanwhile, it’s another week of dominance from The Queen’s Gambit!

Most Popular TV Series @Netflix_CA This Week: November 13th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Paw Patrol

3️⃣Sister, Sister

4️⃣Cocomelon

5️⃣Dawson's Creek

6️⃣LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

7️⃣Dash & Lily

8️⃣Emily in Paris

9️⃣Trash Truck

🔟Family Guy — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 13, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 13th, 2020

A Very Special Love (2008)

First Love (2018)

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N

Ludo (2020) N

Memories of a Teenager (2019)

Night School (2018)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Honor List (2018)

The Life Ahead (2020) N

The Outpost (2020)

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

The Sign of Venus (1955)

What We Wanted (2020) N

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 13th, 2020

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’House of Fun (Season 1) N

Dash & Lily (Season 1) N

Ethos (Season 1) N

Giant Jack (Season 1) N

Girlfriends (8 Seasons)

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

Masameer Classics (Season 3)

The Liberator (Season 1) N

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) N

Undercover (Season 2) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 13th, 2020

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

We Are All for the Fatherland (1979)

Trial 4 (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 13th, 2020

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N

