Netflix Added 16 New Movies & Shows This Week

Happy weekend and welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix over the past 7 days. It’s been an incredibly quiet week for new releases on Netflix largely because the schedule was kept relatively clear for the release of Bridgerton season 2.

Netflix US wasn’t the only region to have a quiet week. Netflix UK, AU, CA, and in fact, every Netflix region was lighter on new releases this week. We’ve seen this happen before with The Witcher season 2 where Netflix Originals and even licensed content is seemingly shifted to keep all focus on the flagship release.

Next week on Netflix is looking much busier with two big Netflix Original movies coming up and a host of licensed movies and shows too.

Before we recap the full list, let’s first take a look at what’s new on Netflix this weekend:

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas

Writer: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green, Philip K. Dick

Runtime: 164 min

As featured in our best new movies on Netflix this week list, Blade Runner 2049 makes its debut on Netflix US 5 years after premiering in cinemas.

Starring Ryan Gosling, this movie sees a brand new blade runner tasked with finding Rick Deckard but finds himself questioning his own existence.

As an added bonus, Netflix also relicensed the original Blade Runner movie from 1982 onto the service (it was last seen a month ago).

King of Thieves (2018)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: James Marsh

Cast: Michael Caine, Francesca Annis, Olivia Le Andersen

Writer: Joe Penhall, Duncan Campbell, Mark Seal

Runtime: 108 min

Also known as The Hatton Garden Job, this British drama didn’t receive the best of reviews but the talent list alone makes it worthy of a watch.

Here’s what you can expect if you chose to dive in:

“A widower reunites his old partners in crime for one last job: an old-school jewel heist that’s the biggest in London’s history. Based on a true story.”

This is the first time Kings of Thieves has been on Netflix.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

This is the full list of titles added to Netflix between March 21st and March 27th, 2022.

10 New Movies Added This Week

30. March (2021)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

In Good Hands (2022) Netflix Original

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) Netflix Original

King of Thieves (2018)

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) Netflix Original

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

’83 (2021)

6 New TV Series Added This Week

800 Meters (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bridgerton (Season 2) Netflix Original

Call the Midwife (Season 10)

Men on a Mission (Season 7 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Trending on Netflix This Week

Thanks to data from FlixPatrol we can take a look at what’s been trending on Netflix in the United States looking at every movie and TV show to hit the top 10s.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

The Adam Project (80 points) Black Crab (72 points) A Walk Among the Tombstones (63 points) Rescued by Ruby (55 points) Windfall (44 points) London Has Fallen (35 points) Shrek (35 points) Shrek 2 (21 points) In Good Hands (15 points) Despicable Me 2 (13 points) Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (7 points)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix This Week

Pieces Of Her (96 points) Is It Cake? (74 points) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (65 points) Inventing Anna (64 points) The Last Kingdom (47 points) Human Resources (39 points) Bridgerton (16 points) Top Boy (14 points) Life After Death with Tyler Henry (8 points) Love is Blind (6 points) CoComelon (5 points) Business Proposal (3 points) Young, Famous & African (2 points) Worst Roommate Ever (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.