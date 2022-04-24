Netflix Added 18 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to the latest weekend roundup (see last week’s 29 new movies and shows here) of everything new that came to Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days.

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee

Writer: Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Won 3 Primetime Emmys. 6 wins & 48 nominations total

It may sound absurd but one of the critical darlings for Netflix in 2019 returned this week for a new outing has made a miserable start in the Netflix top 10s. As of April 24th, it currently ranks as the global 27th show according to FlixPatrol. Not good barely a week in.

Therefore, we’re giving it a nod here. The second season doesn’t quite reach the same heights as the first but is still a worthy watch never-the-less. Season 2 ranks 79 on Metacritic with the first season ranking at 88.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from season 2:

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations.”

Battle Kitty (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Matt Layzell, Gideon Adlon, Baker Terry, Grey Griffin, Robbie Daymond, Jaboukie Young-White

Writer: Matt Layzell

Runtime: 29 mins

Given the news this week that Netflix Animation may not be the creative hive for talent that it used to be, we’d highly recommend giving this series a spin given how it does push the boundary of Netflix’s interactive tech and feature some excellent storytelling.

Here’s what you can expect from the interactive series:

“Kitty and Orc brawl with monsters, beat out rivals — and need your help to move through Battle Island and become champion in this interactive adventure!”

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Joe Berlinger

Runtime: 65 mins

Arriving on Netflix this Wednesday is the new crime documentary from Joe Berlinger who has produced the likes of Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer and The Vanish at the Cecil Hotel for Netflix.

This new doc takes a look at the serial killer John Wayne Gacy using new audio clips and interviews.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

6 New Movies Added This Week

All About Gila (2022) Netflix Original

Kuthiraivaal (2021)

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (2022) Netflix Original

Sun of the Soil (2019)

The Turning Point (2021) Netflix Original

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) Netflix Original

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Battle Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 1)

Heartstopper (Season 1) Netflix Original

He’s Expecting (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hold Tight (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2) Netflix Original

Russian Doll (Season 2) Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 5) Netflix Original

The Cuba Libre Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Marked Heart (Season 1) Netflix Original

Yakamoz S-245 (Season 1 – 7 Episodes) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

These lists compile every movie and show to feature in the top 10s over the last 7 days.

Most-watched Shows On Netflix This Week

Anatomy of a Scandal (72 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (64 points) Bridgerton (53 points) Married at First Sight (49 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (38 points) Better Call Saul (33 points) The Marked Heart (27 points) Our Great National Parks (22 points) Selling Sunset (20 points) Queen of the South (17 points) CoComelon (12 points) The Fairly OddParents (10 points) Hold Tight (6 points) Heirs to the Land (6 points) Russian Doll (4 points) Inventing Anna (4 points) Heartstopper (3 points)

Most-watched Movies on Netflix This Week

Cleaner (71 points) Choose or Die (53 points) White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (50 points) Shrek Forever After (49 points) Ouija: Origin of Evil (34 points) Shrek (34 points) The Adam Project (28 points) How It Ends (25 points) The Call (25 points) The Blind Side (22 points) Hop (19 points) Shrek 2 (16 points) Without a Paddle (4 points) The Taming of the Shrewd (3 points) Catch and Release (3 points) Grown Ups (3 points) Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (1 points)

