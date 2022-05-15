Netflix Added 21 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s time for your weekend roundup of everything new on Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. In total, we saw 10 new movies and 11 new TV shows added to the service. We’ll also see what’s been trending in the top 10s throughout the week.

New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

Borrego (2022)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Jesse Harris

Cast: Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez, Olivia Trujillo

Writer: Jesse Harris

Runtime: 102 min

Lucy Hale headlines this SVOD debut on Netflix that didn’t score particularly impressive reviews when it debuted on VOD and select theaters earlier this year.

Here’s the logline for the movie which is now on Netflix in the US and Canada:

“A young botanist relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. While out on research, she comes to the aid of a downed plane only to find herself taken captive by an inexperienced drug mule who forces her to lead a trek across the sweltering desert to his drop. A local sheriff is drawn into the hunt as his rebellious daughter sets out to find the missing botanist, all the while being pursued by a local drug receiver.”

PJ Masks (Season 4)

Cast: Addison Holley, Kyle Breitkopf, Juan Luis Bonilla

Runtime: 24 min

Awards: 2 wins & 6 nominations

New kids content this weekend with 26 brand new episodes of the fan-favorite PJ Masks now available.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Added This Week

10 New Movies Added This Week

Beast (2022)

Bigger Than Africa (2018)

Borrego (2022)

Christina P: Mom Genes (2022) Netflix Original

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2021) Netflix Original

Operation Mincemeat (2021) Netflix Original

Our Father (2022) Netflix Original

Senior Year (2022) Netflix Original

The Getaway King (2021) Netflix Original

The Perfect Family (2021) Netflix Original

11 New TV Series Added This Week

42 Days of Darkness (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bling Empire (Season 2) Netflix Original

Brotherhood (Season 2) Netflix Original

Maverix (Season 1) Netflix Original

New Heights (Season 1) Netflix Original

Outlander (Season 5)

PJ Masks (Season 4)

Savage Beauty (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Life and Movies of Er?an Kuneri (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Workin’ Moms (Season 6) Netflix Original

Top 15 Movies on Netflix This Week

The top movie on Netflix this week is the sequel to The Fugitive which flopped at the box office but is finding new life on Netflix following its release on the first of the month. The movie was notably featured in a ScreenCrush article that lists (and questions) why these seemingly old movie flops do well on Netflix.

The answer, it turns out, is Netflix’s algorithm but why exactly? Well, it likely comes down to freshness. All of the movies listed below have been added or readded to Netflix over the past couple of weeks. When you combine the fact they’re being pushed to the top of people’s suggestions and most people have never seen it, it allows for these movies to thrive on Netflix.

U.S. Marshals (70 points) Den of Thieves (63 points) Marmaduke (43 points) Happy Gilmore (42 points) The Takedown (38 points) Along for the Ride (30 points) Our Father (29 points) Operation Mincemeat (26 points) The Gentlemen (26 points) Forrest Gump (24 points) Forgetting Sarah Marshall (18 points) 42 (15 points) Senior Year (10 points) Kung Fu Panda 3 (4 points) Rambo: Last Blood (2 points)

Top 18 Shows on Netflix This Week

Ozark scored huge viewing for the service in its first three days on the platform and has continued to top the charts all week despite competition from the Spanish series, Welcome to Eden.

Ozark (78 points) Bienvenidos a Edén (58 points) Grace and Frankie (49 points) The Circle (47 points) Workin’ Moms (38 points) Meltdown: Three Mile Island (32 points) Selling Sunset (29 points) Bridgerton (21 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (20 points) Outlander (18 points) Bling Empire (16 points) CoComelon (16 points) Wild Babies (8 points) The Marked Heart (3 points) The Pentaverate (3 points) Bullsh*t The Gameshow (2 points) Blood Sisters (1 points) Savage Beauty (1 points)

