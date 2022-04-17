Netflix Added 29 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to another weekly roundup of everything new on Netflix in the US. If you missed any of our daily recaps or just want a refresher on what’s now streaming, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the new releases on Netflix between April 11th and April 17th, 2022.

New on Netflix This Weekend

It’s actually been a pretty busy weekend for new releases on Netflix US. So let’s recap the best new picks:

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Annalise Basso

Writer: Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard, Juliet Snowden

Runtime: 99 min

Headlining our top movie picks for the week this week is a Mike Flanagan classic (the director behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass) that gives a new lease of life to the franchise following the poorly received 2014 movie.

This entry is set in the last 1960s in Los Angeles where a widowed mother and her daughters add a new stunt to bolster their seance scam business by inviting an evil presence into their home. Of course, that goes about as well as expected. The Hollywood Reporter generally praised the movie upon release saying it does a lot to succeed where the previous movie didn’t but added that the final section falters.

Van Helsing (Season 5 – Final Season)

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Aleks Paunovic

Runtime: 43 min

In recent weeks we’ve seen a couple of NBCUniversal shows drop their final seasons onto Netflix and now it’s the turn of Van Helsing, the Syfy series that doesn’t get nearly enough credit for what it set out to achieve.

Now that all five seasons are on Netflix, it makes it a perfect binge-watch for anyone wanting to watch a show with a start, middle, and end.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

7 New Movies Added This Week

Choose or Die (2022) Netflix Original

Man of God (2022) Netflix Original

Night Drive (2022)

One Piece Film Z (2012)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)

The Taming of the Shrewd (2022) Netflix Original

22 New TV Series Added This Week

African Knock Out Show (Season 1)

Almost Happy (Season 2) Netflix Original

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Falling Into Your Smile (Season 1)

Hard Cell (Season 1) Netflix Original

Heirs to the Land (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jump like a Witch (Season 1)

LEGO City (Seasons 1-4)

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Seasons 1-4)

LEGO: City Adventures (Seasons 1-3)

Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 1) Netflix Original

Married at First Sight (Season 10)

My Liberation Notes (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Our Blues (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Our Great National Parks (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Smother-in-Law (Season 1) Netflix Original

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 1)

The Creature Cases (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Fairly OddParents (Seasons 1-3)

Top Boy: Summerhouse (Season 1 – Streaming Again)

Ultraman (Season 2) Netflix Original

Van Helsing (Season 5 – Final Season)

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Note: due to circumstances beyond our control – these lists are Saturday to Saturday and not Sunday to Sunday.

Top Movies on Netflix US This Week

Top Shows on Netflix US This Week

