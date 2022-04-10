Netflix Added 30 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s time to take a look back at the last 7 days on Netflix. Over the past 7 days Netflix US saw the release of 30 new movies and shows and a brand new game.

Looking ahead, 22 new releases are planned for the next 7 days on Netflix US.

What’s New on Netflix This Week

This weekend we’ve seen 5 new titles drop.

Those include:

2014’s excellent Jake Gyllenhaal movie Night Crawler

The Call from Sony Pictures starring Halle Berry

My Liberation Notes – a new K-drama starting to drop weekly episodes

The brand new Malayalam thriller Night Drive

And our main highlight for the weekend is Our Blues.

Our Blues (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seoung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin

Runtime: 56 mins

One of the most anticipated new K-dramas so far in 2022 has been Our Blues which debuts in select Netflix regions this weekend with new episodes dropping weekly for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to check it out:

“Romance is sweet and bitter — and life riddled with ups and downs — in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.”

New Games on Netflix This Week

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Developer: PikPok Games

One of the new games to hit Netflix in April which came this week is the port of Into the Dead 2 which arrives on Netflix free of microtransactions.

The on-rails shooter has you killing hordes of the undead. According to reviews the game isn’t free of bugs but is one of the most promising releases of Netflix Games so far.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

16 New Movies Added This Week

Apple of my Eyes (2021)

Cobalt Blue (2021)

Dancing on Glass (2022) Netflix Original

Dasvi (2021)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

Force 2 (2016)

Furioza (2021) Netflix Original

Metal Lords (2022) Netflix Original

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) Netflix Original

Night Drive (2022)

Nightcrawler (2014)

Return to Space (2022) Netflix Original

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) Netflix Original

The Call (2013)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) Netflix Original

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1)

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Black Dog (Season 1)

Dirty Lines (Season 1) Netflix Original

Elite (Season 5) Netflix Original

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) Netflix Original

Green Mothers’ Club (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original

My Liberation Notes (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Our Blues (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Queen of the South (Season 5 )

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) Netflix Original

TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week

Using the top 10s, we can see what’s been trending on Netflix US over the past 7 days.

Biggest Movies on Netflix This Week

The Blind Side (73 points) Shrek Forever After (71 points) Four Brothers (45 points) The Bubble (44 points) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (27 points) The Adam Project (23 points) Blade: Trinity (21 points) Blow (21 points) The Rental (20 points) Monster-in-Law (19 points) Molly’s Game (17 points) Without a Paddle (17 points) Catch and Release (10 points) Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (8 points) Blade Runner 2049 (7 points) Argo (6 points) All Hail (3 points) Shrek (2 points) How to Train Your Dragon (2 points) Furioza (2 points) Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (1 point) Shrek 2 (1 point)

Biggest Shows on Netflix US This Week

Bridgerton (77 points) CoComelon (50 points) Better Call Saul (48 points) Inventing Anna (40 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (39 points) Heartland (38 points) Is It Cake? (37 points) Get Organized with The Home Edit (29 points) Queen of the South (23 points) Pieces Of Her (18 points) Elite (11 points) The Last Kingdom (8 points) Business Proposal (6 points) Super PupZ (2 points) Green Eggs and Ham (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.