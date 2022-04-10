Netflix Added 30 New Movies and Shows This Week

It’s time to take a look back at the last 7 days on Netflix. Over the past 7 days Netflix US saw the release of 30 new movies and shows and a brand new game.
Looking ahead, 22 new releases are planned for the next 7 days on Netflix US.
What’s New on Netflix This Week
This weekend we’ve seen 5 new titles drop.
Those include:
- 2014’s excellent Jake Gyllenhaal movie Night Crawler
- The Call from Sony Pictures starring Halle Berry
- My Liberation Notes – a new K-drama starting to drop weekly episodes
- The brand new Malayalam thriller Night Drive
And our main highlight for the weekend is Our Blues.
Our Blues (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
Genre: Drama
Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seoung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin
Runtime: 56 mins
One of the most anticipated new K-dramas so far in 2022 has been Our Blues which debuts in select Netflix regions this weekend with new episodes dropping weekly for the foreseeable future.
Here’s what you can expect if you decide to check it out:
“Romance is sweet and bitter — and life riddled with ups and downs — in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.”
New Games on Netflix This Week
Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
Developer: PikPok Games
One of the new games to hit Netflix in April which came this week is the port of Into the Dead 2 which arrives on Netflix free of microtransactions.
The on-rails shooter has you killing hordes of the undead. According to reviews the game isn’t free of bugs but is one of the most promising releases of Netflix Games so far.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
16 New Movies Added This Week
- Apple of my Eyes (2021)
- Cobalt Blue (2021)
- Dancing on Glass (2022) Netflix Original
- Dasvi (2021)
- Deck the Halls (2006)
- Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)
- Force 2 (2016)
- Furioza (2021) Netflix Original
- Metal Lords (2022) Netflix Original
- Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) Netflix Original
- Night Drive (2022)
- Nightcrawler (2014)
- Return to Space (2022) Netflix Original
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) Netflix Original
- The Call (2013)
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) Netflix Original
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1)
- Better Call Saul (Season 5)
- Black Dog (Season 1)
- Dirty Lines (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Elite (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Green Mothers’ Club (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- My Liberation Notes (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Our Blues (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Queen of the South (Season 5 )
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) Netflix Original
- TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) Netflix Original
Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week
Using the top 10s, we can see what’s been trending on Netflix US over the past 7 days.
Biggest Movies on Netflix This Week
- The Blind Side (73 points)
- Shrek Forever After (71 points)
- Four Brothers (45 points)
- The Bubble (44 points)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (27 points)
- The Adam Project (23 points)
- Blade: Trinity (21 points)
- Blow (21 points)
- The Rental (20 points)
- Monster-in-Law (19 points)
- Molly’s Game (17 points)
- Without a Paddle (17 points)
- Catch and Release (10 points)
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (8 points)
- Blade Runner 2049 (7 points)
- Argo (6 points)
- All Hail (3 points)
- Shrek (2 points)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2 points)
- Furioza (2 points)
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (1 point)
- Shrek 2 (1 point)
Biggest Shows on Netflix US This Week
- Bridgerton (77 points)
- CoComelon (50 points)
- Better Call Saul (48 points)
- Inventing Anna (40 points)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (39 points)
- Heartland (38 points)
- Is It Cake? (37 points)
- Get Organized with The Home Edit (29 points)
- Queen of the South (23 points)
- Pieces Of Her (18 points)
- Elite (11 points)
- The Last Kingdom (8 points)
- Business Proposal (6 points)
- Super PupZ (2 points)
- Green Eggs and Ham (2 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.