Netflix Added 32 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome back to another weekend roundup of a look back at everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days. Netflix US saw 32 new movies and shows added over the past week which we’ll list below. We’ll also cover what’s new on Netflix over the weekend.

How does this week’s Netflix US haul compare to other regions? About the same is the answer. Netflix UK saw 36 new movies and shows added whereas Netflix Australia added just shy of 30 new releases.

Next week is looking a lot lighter when it comes to new releases with only 10 planned movies and shows as of the time of publishing. We’ll be back on Sunday for a full weekend recap.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix & What You May Have Missed

A.X.L. (2018)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Oliver Daly

Cast: Alex Neustaedter, Becky G, Alex MacNicoll

Writer: Oliver Daly

Runtime: 98 min

Returning to Netflix US this weekend after 18 months away from the service is A.X.L from Open Road Films.

The sci-fi family movie is a must-watch for anyone that’s recently wrapped up watching The Adam Project. A.X.L.follows a young motocross racer called Miles Hill who helps a top-secret robotic combat dog evade its ruthless creator and the military.

Rescued by Ruby (2022)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Family

Director: Katt Shea

Cast: Grant Gustin, Scott Wolf, Kaylah Zander

Writer: Karen Janszen

Runtime: 90 min

One title we missed out on our daily recaps for the past week was Rescued by Ruby, a new movie starring The Flash’s Grant Gustin.

The movie has received some excellent reviews from audiences but hasn’t managed to top the movie top 10 charts as of yet.

Rescued by Ruby is based on a true story following a state trooper called Dan chasing his dream to become part of the coveted K-9 unit.

The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Documentary

Director: Daniel Billio

Runtime: 61 mins

And finally, for true-crime fans most of the attention has been on Bad Vegan this week but we’d also recommend watching this movie that will also be a great watch for anyone who is a fan of Money Heist.

The doc takes a look back in 2005 and one of the biggest robberies in Brazil’s history which saw 160 million reais disappear.

Full List of New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week

15 New Movies Added This Week

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

A.X.L. (2018)

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (2022) Netflix Original

Black Crab (2022) Netflix Original

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (2022) Netflix Original

Dunkirk (2017)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

London Has Fallen (2016)

Marilyn’s Eyes (2021) Netflix Original

One Piece Film: Strong World (2010)

Rescued by Ruby (2022) Netflix Original

Rollem (2019)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021)

Windfall (2022) Netflix Original

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) Netflix Original

17 New TV Series Added This Week

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) Netflix Original

Animal (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Cracow Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Human Resources (Season 1) Netflix Original

Is It Cake? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Light the Night (Part 3) Netflix Original

Pedal to Metal (Season 1) Netflix Original

Servant of the People (Season 1)

Soil (Season 1) Netflix Original

Standing Up (Season 1) Netflix Original

Team Zenko Go (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Cursed (Season 1)

The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top Boy (Season 2) Netflix Original

Young, Famous & African (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Trending on Netflix US This Week

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Adam Project (80 points) Shrek (60 points) Shrek 2 (46 points) Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (41 points) A Walk Among the Tombstones (34 points) Shooter (32 points) London Has Fallen (23 points) Dunkirk (23 points) Rescued by Ruby (22 points) Black Crab (18 points) Despicable Me 2 (16 points) Coach Carter (11 points) The Shadow In My Eye (10 points) Windfall (10 points) 21 (7 points) The Weekend Away (7 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix US This Week

Pieces Of Her (124 points) The Last Kingdom (67 points) Inventing Anna (56 points) Life After Death with Tyler Henry (41 points) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (40 points) Love is Blind (31 points) Worst Roommate Ever (21 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (17 points) Is It Cake? (15 points) Human Resources (11 points) Vikings: Valhalla (8 points) CoComelon (5 points) The Andy Warhol Diaries (2 points) Top Boy (2 points)

