Netflix Added 34 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome back to another recap of what’s new on Netflix over the past 7 days. It’s been a busy week of Netflix releases with a mixture of new movies and shows dropping throughout the week. We’ll also see what’s featured in the Netflix US top 10s for the past 7 days too.

New on Netflix This Weekend

The Best of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival (2022)

Genre: Stand-up

Cast: Bill Burr, Snoop Dogg, Carly Aquilino, Sam Morril, Jaye McBride, John Mulaney, Joel Kim Booster, Mike Epps, David Letterman, Naomi Ekperigin, Steph Tolev, Trixie Mattel, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Michelle Wolf, Ian Edwards, Michelle Buteau, Jon Stewart, DeRay Davis, Rachel Feinstein, Brian Simpson

Runtime: 54 mins

Concluding the run of stand-up specials recorded at Netflix’s first big stand-up comedy festival in Los Angeles earlier this year is the addition of a compilation episode today (which comes much later than originally billed).

As you can see above, it features segments from some of the biggest names to feature at the festival.

Netflix has now released eight specials (not including this compilation) from the event.

That includes:

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around: Comedy Special

Pete Davison Presents The Best Friends

Bill Burr Presents Friends Who Kill

The Hall Honoring George Carlin, Robin Williams, Joan Rivers and Richard Pryor

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory

That’s My Time with David Letterman

Umma (2022)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Iris K. Shim

Cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney

Writer: Iris K. Shim

Runtime: 83 min

At the last second, Netflix pulled the Sony movie Uncharted from its July 15th release date to instead now release it in August 2022. Another title that was no longer on Netflix’s schedule was Umma, but when Saturday rolled around, we did actually get the Sandra Oh horror movie which was released earlier in the year.

Here’s what you can expect from the horror:

“Living a quiet life on a farm with her daughter, a woman must confront her past when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week

16 New Movies Added

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022)

CHIPS (2017)

For Jojo (2022) Netflix Original

Godse (2022)

Image of Victory (2021)

Love Goals (2022)

My Daughter’s Killer (2022) Netflix Original

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) Netflix Original

Pan (2015)

Persuasion (2022)

Si saben como me pongo 2 (2021)

The Best of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival (2022) Netflix Original

Umma (2022)

Under the Amalfi Sun (2022) Netflix Original

Vaashi (2022)

Valley of the Dead (2020) Netflix Original

18 New TV Series Added

Alba (Season 1) Netflix Original

All American: Homecoming (Season 1)

Backstreet Rookie (Season 1)

Big Timber (Season 2) Netflix Original

Country Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Farzar (Season 1) Netflix Original

Forged in Fire (Season 8)

How to Change Your Mind (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original

LEGO Ninjago (Season 5)

Married at First Sight (Season 11)

Mom, Don’t Do That! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pororo – The Little Penguin (Season 3)

Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) Netflix Original

Resident Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original

Top Movies on Netflix US This Week

15 unique movies featured in Netflix US’s top 10 list this week with The Sea Beast taking home the top haul of points. Sing 2 and Girl in the Picture were second and third place with 62 points each.

Last week addition of 12 Strong did well towards the beginning of the week but has slowly dropped off in favor of CHiPS (added on July 14th).

The Sea Beast (77 points) Sing 2 (62 points) Girl in the Picture (62 points) 12 Strong (53 points) The Man From Toronto (39 points) Mean Girls (39 points) CHiPS (26 points) Wanted (21 points) Persuasion (19 points) The Dark Knight Rises (17 points) Barefoot (10 points) Leave No Trace (6 points) Valley of the Dead (5 points) Big Daddy (3 points) Final Score (1 point)

Top Shows on Netflix US This Week

18 unique shows featured in Netflix US’s top 10s this week even seeing the return of The Lincoln Lawyer to gain a few points too. Stranger Things manages to cling onto the top spot with the surprise being Alone, a reality series, in second position beating out The Umbrella Academy.

Stranger Things (79 points) Alone (60 points) The Umbrella Academy (57 points) The Flash (37 points) Boo, Bitch (37 points) D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (30 points) The Longest Night (22 points) How to Change Your Mind (21 points) Resident Evil (19 points) All American: Homecoming (12 points) Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (10 points) Big Timber (10 points) The UnXplained (9 points) All American (9 points) The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (8 points) How To Build a Sex Room (7 points) CoComelon (3 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (3 points)

