Netflix Added 34 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome back to another recap of what’s new on Netflix over the past 7 days. It’s been a busy week of Netflix releases with a mixture of new movies and shows dropping throughout the week. We’ll also see what’s featured in the Netflix US top 10s for the past 7 days too.
New on Netflix This Weekend
The Best of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival (2022)
Genre: Stand-up
Cast: Bill Burr, Snoop Dogg, Carly Aquilino, Sam Morril, Jaye McBride, John Mulaney, Joel Kim Booster, Mike Epps, David Letterman, Naomi Ekperigin, Steph Tolev, Trixie Mattel, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Michelle Wolf, Ian Edwards, Michelle Buteau, Jon Stewart, DeRay Davis, Rachel Feinstein, Brian Simpson
Runtime: 54 mins
Concluding the run of stand-up specials recorded at Netflix’s first big stand-up comedy festival in Los Angeles earlier this year is the addition of a compilation episode today (which comes much later than originally billed).
As you can see above, it features segments from some of the biggest names to feature at the festival.
Netflix has now released eight specials (not including this compilation) from the event.
That includes:
- Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around: Comedy Special
- Pete Davison Presents The Best Friends
- Bill Burr Presents Friends Who Kill
- The Hall Honoring George Carlin, Robin Williams, Joan Rivers and Richard Pryor
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
- Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
Umma (2022)
Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery
Director: Iris K. Shim
Cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney
Writer: Iris K. Shim
Runtime: 83 min
At the last second, Netflix pulled the Sony movie Uncharted from its July 15th release date to instead now release it in August 2022. Another title that was no longer on Netflix’s schedule was Umma, but when Saturday rolled around, we did actually get the Sandra Oh horror movie which was released earlier in the year.
Here’s what you can expect from the horror:
“Living a quiet life on a farm with her daughter, a woman must confront her past when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week
16 New Movies Added
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022)
- CHIPS (2017)
- For Jojo (2022) Netflix Original
- Godse (2022)
- Image of Victory (2021)
- Love Goals (2022)
- My Daughter’s Killer (2022) Netflix Original
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) Netflix Original
- Pan (2015)
- Persuasion (2022)
- Si saben como me pongo 2 (2021)
- The Best of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival (2022) Netflix Original
- Umma (2022)
- Under the Amalfi Sun (2022) Netflix Original
- Vaashi (2022)
- Valley of the Dead (2020) Netflix Original
18 New TV Series Added
- Alba (Season 1) Netflix Original
- All American: Homecoming (Season 1)
- Backstreet Rookie (Season 1)
- Big Timber (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Country Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Farzar (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Forged in Fire (Season 8)
- How to Change Your Mind (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original
- LEGO Ninjago (Season 5)
- Married at First Sight (Season 11)
- Mom, Don’t Do That! (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Pororo – The Little Penguin (Season 3)
- Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Resident Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original
Top Movies on Netflix US This Week
15 unique movies featured in Netflix US’s top 10 list this week with The Sea Beast taking home the top haul of points. Sing 2 and Girl in the Picture were second and third place with 62 points each.
Last week addition of 12 Strong did well towards the beginning of the week but has slowly dropped off in favor of CHiPS (added on July 14th).
- The Sea Beast (77 points)
- Sing 2 (62 points)
- Girl in the Picture (62 points)
- 12 Strong (53 points)
- The Man From Toronto (39 points)
- Mean Girls (39 points)
- CHiPS (26 points)
- Wanted (21 points)
- Persuasion (19 points)
- The Dark Knight Rises (17 points)
- Barefoot (10 points)
- Leave No Trace (6 points)
- Valley of the Dead (5 points)
- Big Daddy (3 points)
- Final Score (1 point)
Top Shows on Netflix US This Week
18 unique shows featured in Netflix US’s top 10s this week even seeing the return of The Lincoln Lawyer to gain a few points too. Stranger Things manages to cling onto the top spot with the surprise being Alone, a reality series, in second position beating out The Umbrella Academy.
- Stranger Things (79 points)
- Alone (60 points)
- The Umbrella Academy (57 points)
- The Flash (37 points)
- Boo, Bitch (37 points)
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (30 points)
- The Longest Night (22 points)
- How to Change Your Mind (21 points)
- Resident Evil (19 points)
- All American: Homecoming (12 points)
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (10 points)
- Big Timber (10 points)
- The UnXplained (9 points)
- All American (9 points)
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (8 points)
- How To Build a Sex Room (7 points)
- CoComelon (3 points)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (3 points)
