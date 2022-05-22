Netflix Added 35 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your complete recap of everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days for those in the US. Netflix added 20 new movies and 15 new shows to the platform so let’s waste no time in diving into the full list of what’s new.

Missed any of the new releases on Netflix last week? You can go back and check all 21 new movies and shows added here. As the month comes to a close, check out what’s set to hit Netflix in June with an expanded list expected from Netflix later this week.

Best New Titles on Netflix This Weekend and What You May Have Missed

ONE PIECE (3 New Seasons)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Tony Beck, Laurent Vernin

Writer: Eiichiro Oda

Runtime: 24 min

Awards: 3 wins & 10 nominations

Three new seasons of the world-renowned ONE PIECE anime series just touched down on Netflix this weekend.

For those unfamiliar with the IP, the show is about Monkey D. Luffy who sails around with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates finding hidden treasure.

So let’s recap which seasons Netflix now has of ONE PIECE:

East Blue (61 episodes)

Entering into the Grand Line (16 episodes)

Enter Chopper at the Winter Island (15 episodes)

Alabasta (38 episodes)

TV Original 1 (13 Episodes)

Sky Island: Skypiea (30 episodes)

Sky Island: The Golden Bell (22 episodes)

This series is a perfect anime to jump into particularly given that Netflix is currently filming the upcoming live-action adaptation series.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Michael Aloni, Hila Saada, Swell Ariel Or, Irit Kaplan, Mali Levi, Israel Ogalbo

Runtime: 48 mins

One series slowly making its way up the top 10 charts this weekend is the new Israeli series (available with English dub or the original Hebrew audio) set in the early 1900s in Jerusalem.

The period drama series is about a housecleaner who weds a shopkeeper. The twist is that she is in love with someone else.

The series is a smash-hit in Israel with it carrying an 8.5 on IMDb.

Ben Is Back (2018)

Genre: Drama

Director: Peter Hedges

Cast: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance

Writer: Peter Hedges

Runtime: 103 min

Awards: 3 wins & 13 nominations

This movie got a nod in our top movies on Netflix list for this week but we wanted to give it another nod here as the week draws to a close.

Headlined by Julia Roberts, this Lionsgate movie is about a mom’s troubled son returning home after being in rehab but his return is met with both joy and concern knowing that they’ve been down this road before.

The movie carries a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with The Quaint calling the movie a “remarkable showcase for both Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

20 New Movies Added This Week

A Perfect Pairing (2022) Netflix Original

Ayinla (2021)

Ben Is Back (2018)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022) Netflix Original

F*ck Love Too (2022) Netflix Original

Halal Love (and Sex) (2015)

Jackass 4.5 (2022)

Katt Williams: World War III () Netflix Original

Mawlana: The Preacher (2016)

Misunderstanding (2015)

One Second (2021)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’m Here, I’m Queer! (2022) Netflix Original

RRR (2022)

Servant of the people (2016)

Shame Worse Than Death (2016)

The Flower of Aleppo (2016)

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (2022) Netflix Original

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) Netflix Original

Toscana (2022)

Tully (2018)

15 New TV Series Added This Week

Insiders (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3) Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 4) Netflix Original

ONE PIECE (3 New Seasons)

PJ Masks (Season 4)

Rosario Tijeras (Season 3)

Servant of the People (Seasons 2-3)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Future Diary (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The G Word with Adam Conover (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) Netflix Original

Who Killed Sara? (Season 3) Netflix Original

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 16 Shows on Netflix US This Week

Continuing its run at the top of the charts following its debut last Friday, The Lincoln Lawyer continues to perform well taking home the most points in the top 10s in the US over the past 7 days. Ozark also continues its dominant run.

Over the weekend, Love, Death and Robots scored well considering the genre its in and the episode runtimes.

The Lincoln Lawyer (80 points) Ozark (71 points) The Circle (47 points) Bling Empire (44 points) Workin’ Moms (33 points) Who Killed Sara? (27 points) Outlander (22 points) The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (20 points) Bienvenidos a Edén (15 points) Love, Death & Robots (13 points) Love on the Spectrum U.S. (12 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (11 points) Grace and Frankie (10 points) CoComelon (9 points) My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (7 points) Bridgerton (4 points)

Top 16 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year continued its strong run in its second week on the service picking up 80 points in total. Elsewhere, the critically panned Marmaduke continues to draw in viewership from kids.

Jackass 4.5 made a super-strong start following its addition to Netflix on Friday.