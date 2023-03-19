Netflix Added 37 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome back to a look at everything new on Netflix over the past week, plus some highlights we’ve yet to cover in our daily recaps. We’ll also examine what movies and series featured in the Netflix US top 10s over the past week.

Movies and Series You May Have Missed on Netflix This Week

Agent Elvis (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy

Cast: Matthew McConaughey

Writer: Priscilla Presley, John Eddie

Runtime: 30 mins

What happens if Elvis Presley trades in his iconic jumpsuit for a job within the CIA? This series, endorsed and co-created by Priscella Presley, seeks to answer that question.

Having watched all episodes, this will undoubtedly be one of the underappreciated gems of 2023. Not only is the cast worth checking this series out, but it’s got killer humor and some excellent animation which is expected given it’s from Sony Pictures Animation and Titmouse.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Writer: Jeff Wadlow, Mark Millar, John Romita Jr.

Runtime: 103 min / 1h 43

While sadly not as good as the first movie (which Netflix didn’t manage to nab – it’s streaming on HBO Max at the time of publishing), Kick-Ass 2 is still a good action comedy romp to cap off your week.

Four years after retiring, Kick-Ass returns to take on a new supervillain, while Hit Girl faces a truly daunting challenge: high school.

Given Netflix’s connection to the source material (it bought up Millarworld and its various properties), this one is absolutely worth watching, given the huge slate of upcoming adaptations of their works.

Maestro in Blue

(Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Greek

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Crime, Drama

Director: Christoforos Papakaliatis

Cast: Christoforos Papakaliatis, Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, Fanis Mouratidis, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Yannis Tsortekis

Runtime: 53 mins

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s international output, we have to give our thumbs up and suggestion to give Maestro in Blue a look. The Greek series is a crime mystery akin to the likes of The Sinner but with a romantic theme throughout. The series’ nine episodes follows a musician that goes to lead a festival on an island but finds himself entwined in multiple problems, including a new romance.

The series aired in 2022 and received glowing reviews from local media, and holds an 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb. One review called it “Touching and meaningful,” adding:

“Great job from Christopher Papakaliatis! Maestro is a show about human relationships, difficult choices, boundaries and significant social issues like domestic violence. The story gets better and deeper as the episodes flaw. The characters are developed slowly and nicely as they face their everyday reality and struggles with their “demons”.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

All these new releases were added between March 12th and March 19th, 2023. Netflix US only. Other regions lineups will vary.

Also, don’t forget Netflix US received new weekly episodes of Divorce Attorney Shin, A Clean Sweep, and Vinland Saga.

26 New Movies Added This Week

Agneepath (2012)

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023) Netflix Original

Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. (2023) Netflix Original

Chaguo (2022)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

In His Shadow (2023) Netflix Original

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Kuttey (2023)

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (2023) Netflix Original

Noise (2023) Netflix Original

Pitch Black (2000)

Raees (2017)

Riddick (2013)

Sir (Vaathi) (2023)

Still Time (2014) Netflix Original

Strangers (2022)

Student of the Year (2012)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Giver (2014)

The Last Man on Earth (2022)

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) Netflix Original

Vaathi (2023)

Vaathi (Hindi) (Sir) (2023)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Agent Elvis (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dance 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1)

Informa (Season 1)

Maestro in Blue (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pui Pui Molcar (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sky High: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Law of the Jungle (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tiger and Dragon (Season 1)

1 New Game Added to Netflix This Week

Highwater

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Luther: The Fallen Sun (68 points) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (44 points) Turbo (35 points) World War Z (33 points) Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (32 points) The Hunger Games (28 points) Dragged Across Concrete (27 points) Kick-Ass 2 (24 points) Faraway (19 points) Riddick (18 points) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (17 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (14 points) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (10 points) Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (10 points) The Magician’s Elephant (10 points) Rango (5 points) Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2 points) Burlesque (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

You (67 points) The Glory (53 points) Outlast (52 points) Outer Banks (47 points) MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (46 points) Shadow and Bone (30 points) Perfect Match (29 points) Sex/Life (26 points) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (6 points) Wednesday (5 points) Pasión de gavilanes (5 points) Next in Fashion (3 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (2 points) Dance 100 (2 points)

