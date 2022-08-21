Netflix Added 44 New Movies and Shows This Week: August 21st, 2022

Welcome to your rundown of everything new on Netflix for the past 7 days. Below, we’ll take a look at all the big new releases on Netflix for the weekend and take you back through all 44 new movies and shows added last week.

New on Netflix This Weekend

A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)

Genre: Drama, Music

Director: Timothy Armstrong

Cast: Cheryl Ladd, Rachel Cannon, Savannah Lee May

Writer: Timothy Armstrong

Runtime: 93 min

Serving as a spiritual successor A Cowgirl’s Story this new movie will appeal to those who loved Netflix’s Country Comfort (which was sadly canceled) and Heartland.

The movie is about a teen singer who goes to live with her grandmother, once a country music legend, that has fallen on hard times after the death of her husband five years earlier. Together they overcome adversity and find redemption through their love of music.

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (2022)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Fumihiko Sori

Cast: Ryôsuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, Dean Fujioka

Writer: Hiromu Arakawa, Fumihiko Sori, Takeshi Miyamoto

Runtime: 125 min

One of two additional Fullmetal Alchemist live-action movies are coming to Netflix with the first arriving his weekend.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In this sequel to the first feature film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet — a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead.”

Full List of New Releases Added This Week

25 New Movies Added This Week

4th Republic (2019)

A Chinese Odyssey: Part One – Pandora’s Box (1995)

A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

Anchor Baby (2010)

Dwindle (2021)

Endless Love (2014)

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (2022) Netflix Original

Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022) Netflix Original

It’s Her Day (2016)

Lagos Real Fake Life (2018)

Learn to Swim (2021)

Light in the Dark (2020)

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

Look Both Ways (2022) Netflix Original

Piranha (2010)

Royalteen (2022) Netflix Original

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (2022)

The Assistant (2022)

The lifeguard (2011)

The Next 365 Days (2022) Netflix Original

The Throne (2021)

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) Netflix Original

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2022) Netflix Original

You Can Do It Dear! (2022)

19 New TV Series Added This Week

A Clean Sweep (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Ancient Aliens (Season 4)

Criminal Minds (Seasons 1-12)

Deepa & Anoop (Season 1) Netflix Original

Echoes (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Glow Up (Season 4) Netflix Original

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3) Netflix Original

High Heat (Season 1 – 39 episodes) Netflix Original

Junior Baking Show (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kleo (Season 1) Netflix Original

Model (Season 1)

Reign (Seasons 1-4)

Santiago of the Seas ()

Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Cuphead Show! (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Originals (Seasons 1-5)

The Sandman (Season 1 – 1 Bonus Episode) Netflix Original

Unsuspicious (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Day Shift took home the most points this week closely followed by Uncharted. Purple Hearts also continues to do well in the United States, beating out The Gray Man which is down to P8 from last week where it was P5.

Day Shift (75 points) Uncharted (54 points) Purple Hearts (50 points) Sing 2 (42 points) Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (35 points) Look Both Ways (30 points) The Informer (30 points) The Gray Man (29 points) Flight (16 points) The Nice Guys (16 points) The Next 365 Days (14 points) Wedding Season (12 points) Endless Love (11 points) The Sea Beast (6 points) Carter (5 points) Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (4 points) Code Name: Emperor (3 points) Office Invasion (3 points) Red Notice (2 points) Persuasion (1 point) Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar (1 point) The Age of Adaline (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix US This Week

Never Have I Ever swept to first place with its first full week on the service knocking The Sandman off the top spot.

Never Have I Ever (76 points) The Sandman (73 points) Locke & Key (49 points) Stranger Things (46 points) Virgin River (37 points) I Just Killed My Dad (34 points) Instant Dream Home (30 points) Echoes (19 points) Riverdale (17 points) Indian Matchmaking (15 points) High Heat (12 points) Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (10 points) The Cuphead Show! (10 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (10 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.