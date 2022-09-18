Netflix Added 47 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your weekend roundup of everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days on Netflix in the United States. In total, Netflix added 47 new releases, including 27 new movies and 20 new series. Here’s a breakdown of everything new on Netflix plus what’s been trending in the US too.

If you’re in the United Kingdom or Canada, we’ve prepped separate lists of everything new on Netflix for you.

Netflix has another busy week ahead so if you want to see the over 2 dozen titles set to release over the next 7 days, check out our preview.

Let’s check out what’s new on Netflix this weekend and a couple of titles we’ve yet to feature but are well worth your time:

New on Netflix This Weekend and What You May Have Missed

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Harald Zwart

Cast: Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower, Robert Sheehan

Writer: Jessica Postigo, Cassandra Clare

Runtime: 130 min

Announced to be coming to Netflix over the past week is the 2013 fantasy movie based on the Cassandra Clare book within The Mortal Instruments franchise. Sadly, the movie didn’t do very well meaning that a sequel was eventually scrapped. Still, the franchise saw new life in a series that many regions of Netflix carry to this day (although Netflix was partially responsible for its cancelation).

Nevertheless, the 2013 movie is now on Netflix and what’s particularly interesting is that two of the main stars are now staples on Netflix.

Lily Collins has featured in a myriad of Netflix films and stars in Emily in Paris. Jamie Campbell Bower is perhaps now best known for his breakout role this summer in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Elena (2012)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Drama

Director: Petra Costa

Cast: Li An, Elena Andrade, Petra Costa

Writer: Petra Costa, Carolina Ziskind

Runtime: 80 min

Also arriving on Netflix this weekend is Elena, a Brazillian documentary that recounts the director’s sister moving from Brazil to New York to become an actress.

The documentary is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has an 81 on Metacritic and 7.5/10 on IMDb.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Aoi Yûki, Kenichiro Ohashi, Zach Aguilar

Finally, your “you may have missed” title for the week is undoubtedly Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the brand new anime series based on the video game franchise.

While it’s scoring impressive reviews among those that have checked it out so far, it’s already gotten a little lost in the shuffle so we wanted to feature it again here.

Here’s what you can expect from the sci-fi series:

“In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.”

Full List of New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix US This Week

27 New Movies Added This Week

Attention Please (2021)

Bad Words (2013)

Broad Peak (2022) Netflix Original

Colette (2018)

Do Revenge (2022) Netflix Original

Drifting Home (2022) Netflix Original

Duck Season (2004)

Elena (2012)

Father Stu (2022)

Finding Hubby 2 (2020)

Going in Style (2017)

I Used to Be Famous (2022) Netflix Original

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original

Jogi (2022) Netflix Original

Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) Netflix Original

Mat Kilau (2022)

Mirror, Mirror (2022) Netflix Original

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) Netflix Original

Subira (2018)

Thallumaala (2022)

Thallumaala (Kannada) (2022)

Thallumaala (Tamil) (2022)

Thallumaala (Telugu) (2022)

The Catholic School (2021) Netflix Original

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

This Is the End (2013)

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)

20 New TV Series Added This Week

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original

Danger Force (Season 1(ish))

Dogs in Space (Season 2) Netflix Original

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) Netflix Original

Heartbreak High (Season 1) Netflix Original

In the Dark (Season 4)

Intervention (Season 21)

Love Is Blind (Season 2 – After the Altar) Netflix Original

Robocar Poli (Season 3-4)

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4)

Santo (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Terim (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Brave Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 3)

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

End of the Road (72 points) Morbius (65 points) Despicable Me 2 (64 points) Despicable Me (49 points) Friday (32 points) Sing 2 (31 points) No Limit (30 points) Me Time (25 points) Do Revenge (19 points) This Is the End (19 points) Next Friday (12 points) Father Stu (8 points) Love in the Villa (7 points) The Champion (4 points) The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (2 points) Save the Last Dance (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Cobra Kai (80 points) Devil in Ohio (54 points) The Imperfects (53 points) The Crown (41 points) In the Dark (34 points) Sins of Our Mother (34 points) Narco-Saints (32 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (18 points) Dated and Related (17 points) El Rey: Vicente Fernandez (17 points) Diary of a Gigolo (14 points) I Survived a Crime (13 points) Love is Blind (13 points) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (9 points) Stranger Things (6 points) Partner Track (4 points) The Lørenskog Disappearance (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.