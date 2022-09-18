Netflix Added 47 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your weekend roundup of everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days on Netflix in the United States. In total, Netflix added 47 new releases, including 27 new movies and 20 new series. Here’s a breakdown of everything new on Netflix plus what’s been trending in the US too.
Let’s check out what’s new on Netflix this weekend and a couple of titles we’ve yet to feature but are well worth your time:
New on Netflix This Weekend and What You May Have Missed
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Director: Harald Zwart
Cast: Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower, Robert Sheehan
Writer: Jessica Postigo, Cassandra Clare
Runtime: 130 min
Announced to be coming to Netflix over the past week is the 2013 fantasy movie based on the Cassandra Clare book within The Mortal Instruments franchise. Sadly, the movie didn’t do very well meaning that a sequel was eventually scrapped. Still, the franchise saw new life in a series that many regions of Netflix carry to this day (although Netflix was partially responsible for its cancelation).
Nevertheless, the 2013 movie is now on Netflix and what’s particularly interesting is that two of the main stars are now staples on Netflix.
Lily Collins has featured in a myriad of Netflix films and stars in Emily in Paris. Jamie Campbell Bower is perhaps now best known for his breakout role this summer in the fourth season of Stranger Things.
Elena (2012)
Genre: Documentary, Biography, Drama
Director: Petra Costa
Cast: Li An, Elena Andrade, Petra Costa
Writer: Petra Costa, Carolina Ziskind
Runtime: 80 min
Also arriving on Netflix this weekend is Elena, a Brazillian documentary that recounts the director’s sister moving from Brazil to New York to become an actress.
The documentary is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has an 81 on Metacritic and 7.5/10 on IMDb.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Aoi Yûki, Kenichiro Ohashi, Zach Aguilar
Finally, your “you may have missed” title for the week is undoubtedly Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the brand new anime series based on the video game franchise.
While it’s scoring impressive reviews among those that have checked it out so far, it’s already gotten a little lost in the shuffle so we wanted to feature it again here.
Here’s what you can expect from the sci-fi series:
“In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.”
Full List of New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix US This Week
27 New Movies Added This Week
- Attention Please (2021)
- Bad Words (2013)
- Broad Peak (2022) Netflix Original
- Colette (2018)
- Do Revenge (2022) Netflix Original
- Drifting Home (2022) Netflix Original
- Duck Season (2004)
- Elena (2012)
- Father Stu (2022)
- Finding Hubby 2 (2020)
- Going in Style (2017)
- I Used to Be Famous (2022) Netflix Original
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original
- Jogi (2022) Netflix Original
- Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) Netflix Original
- Mat Kilau (2022)
- Mirror, Mirror (2022) Netflix Original
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) Netflix Original
- Subira (2018)
- Thallumaala (2022)
- Thallumaala (Kannada) (2022)
- Thallumaala (Tamil) (2022)
- Thallumaala (Telugu) (2022)
- The Catholic School (2021) Netflix Original
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
- This Is the End (2013)
- Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)
20 New TV Series Added This Week
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Danger Force (Season 1(ish))
- Dogs in Space (Season 2) Netflix Original
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1)
- Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Heartbreak High (Season 1) Netflix Original
- In the Dark (Season 4)
- Intervention (Season 21)
- Love Is Blind (Season 2 – After the Altar) Netflix Original
- Robocar Poli (Season 3-4)
- Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4)
- Santo (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Terim (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Brave Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 3)
- The Lørenskog Disappearance (Limited Series) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- End of the Road (72 points)
- Morbius (65 points)
- Despicable Me 2 (64 points)
- Despicable Me (49 points)
- Friday (32 points)
- Sing 2 (31 points)
- No Limit (30 points)
- Me Time (25 points)
- Do Revenge (19 points)
- This Is the End (19 points)
- Next Friday (12 points)
- Father Stu (8 points)
- Love in the Villa (7 points)
- The Champion (4 points)
- The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (2 points)
- Save the Last Dance (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- Cobra Kai (80 points)
- Devil in Ohio (54 points)
- The Imperfects (53 points)
- The Crown (41 points)
- In the Dark (34 points)
- Sins of Our Mother (34 points)
- Narco-Saints (32 points)
- Fate: The Winx Saga (18 points)
- Dated and Related (17 points)
- El Rey: Vicente Fernandez (17 points)
- Diary of a Gigolo (14 points)
- I Survived a Crime (13 points)
- Love is Blind (13 points)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (9 points)
- Stranger Things (6 points)
- Partner Track (4 points)
- The Lørenskog Disappearance (1 point)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.